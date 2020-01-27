Google Drive is an excellent online service for saving files and creating documents with Documents, Spreadsheets and other apps. However, the Google Drive service is experiencing a bit of a problem today because some users are reporting the site.

First frequently reported on DownDetector and since officially confirmed on the Google Status Dashboard, Drive and its apps are now down or disrupted for many users. Whatever is going on with Google’s service, this malfunction in no way seems widespread. No one in the 9to5Google team has been able to see the service, but there is a huge peak in issues reported on the internet. At the time of writing, problems arose about 25 minutes ago.

In some cases, Google Drive only went out a few minutes before the service was restored and reports are now coming from other regions. Whatever the problem, it seems that this is a fast solution that Google is actively working in the background. Most users with problems are in the United States.

On his official Twitter account, Google further confirmed the “disruption of service” to a school district that raised Twitter with complaints about problems.

Hi there. Google Drive is currently experiencing a service interruption. Stay informed for updates or follow here: https://t.co/jIbRV3ls63. I hope this is resolved as quickly as possible.

– Google Drive (@googledrive) January 27, 2020

Updating: Some users are still experiencing problems with Google Drive, but only a few hours after it has started, things seem to have recovered! Google confirmed that the problem was also solved in the background.

The problem with Google Drive should be solved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. You can be sure that system reliability is a top priority at Google and we are constantly making improvements to improve our systems.

