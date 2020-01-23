It's not the billions that we've wasted on HS2 - it's the billions we're going to waste - The Sun

IS HS2 WITH Boris Johnson called upon to slaughter ‘holy cows’ from his misery?

Large, expensive projects are being refurbished by Downing Street – and the super train is ready.

2

What we know for sure is that the government has already spent around £ 5 billion on HS2

At speeds up to 250 km / h, the proposed high-speed train connection from London to Birmingham, with extensions to Manchester and Leeds, is billed as one of the fastest passenger trains in the world.

Proposed a decade ago by Labor, the project was breaded by independent experts as unnecessary and grotesque to expensive, and it offers terrible value for taxpayers’ money.

Until recently, it seemed that HS2 would continue – due to ministerial inertia and the lobbying power of technical giants and project developers who were to commit murder. But the unknown truth is now dawning.

What is needed are not rapid vanity projects between cities. Serious money should instead be channeled into the boring local commuter routes that make millions of people work every day, wherever they live – whether it’s Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, London or the intervening places.

The Johnson government understands that – that is why huge resources to be spent on HS2 can be used for local train services that benefit many more people, not least in the Midlands and the North, where the Tories newly won seats must retain.

When HS2 was launched in 2010, the official cost estimate was £ 30 billion. That was accompanied by £ 56 billion and then £ 80 billion. Earlier this month, the former vice president of an independent HS2 review, Lord Tony Berkeley, said the “out of control” costs could go up to £ 107 billion – making HS2 the most expensive railway ever built.

Terrible value

What we know for sure is that the government has already spent around £ 5 billion on HS2 – primarily on land buying, compensating mutilated households and, notoriously, fat-cat executive salaries.

We have reached a bottleneck because ministers now have to agree to pump another £ 5 billion a year, every year for the next decade, into a single railroad. That is what the state spends annually on maintaining and upgrading the rest of the entire national rail network.

This annual HS2 expenditure will be even greater if the official cost estimates are exceeded – which of course will be the case. With only preparatory ground clearance work in progress, at proposed terminals in London and Birmingham, we have already seen alarming cost overruns.

The original case for HS2 was speed. But the growth of internet connectivity, which made working on trains possible, weakened the argument to spend billions on specialized high-speed trains.

The reasoning then shifted to capacity – but the London to Birmingham route is already quite well served, with trains that only have an average of 43 percent full and around 70 percent full at peak times.

HS2 has recently been sold to close the North-South gap in the UK. But why build a multi-billion pound, marginally faster service that connects London with Birmingham, and then Manchester and Leeds, when these cities are already connected to the capital?

Why not build transformative east-west lines that directly connect northern cities, creating an alternative UK growth center outside the southeast?

And there is no need to incur the huge costs of “high-speed lines” – conventional trains are fine, not least because the distances involved are relatively short.

It is connectivity – improving the regularity, reliability and capacity of local rail services – that would really promote regional prosperity in the UK after Brexit.

LAUGHEST WEAK

HS2, for all ‘boosting the North’ lip service, was only about an increasingly London-focused vision of our economic future, bringing parts of the Midlands into the London commuter belt.

Since 2008, British train fares have risen twice as fast as the average income. Across the UK network, overcrowding is at record levels and cancellations are spiral.

Passenger dissatisfaction is ten years high. In recent years, government spending on per capita transport in the north has been slightly more than a third of that in London.

Train routes to Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and York are often chronically delayed and overcrowded. However, regional spending differences will continue to exist in the coming years.

If HS2 happens anyway, it cannot get any further than the Midlands – which mocks the North-South case. The London to Birmingham section must first be built and the route must also receive parliamentary approval.

Even when it is finally completed, HS2 is largely aimed at business travelers – it absorbs untold cash that could otherwise fund train upgrades across the country.

After the victory in traditional strongholds of Labor, it makes sense for the Tories to divert money from a high-speed route between cities that will not be realized for years and will be used by relatively little.

Fast turnaround upgrades from local routes to major cities that millions of people use every day would be much cheaper.

The regional cities of Great Britain must thrive and, above all, make contact with their neighboring cities, attract them and spread wealth outwards – which reverses decades of relative decline in many of the UK’s industrial core countries.

Comment

JANE MOORE

Harry and Meghan dream of it when they think they will have a peaceful life now

Comment

SAMANTHA MARKET

Meg tore through Royals like a tornado – she and Harry will never be happy

Comment

LORRAINE KELLY

Take a breather, Harry … and then go back home from the Canadian cold

Comment

INGRID SEWARD

Queen read the mood of the nation well about Harry and Meghan and played a dazzling

Comment

TREVOR KAVANAGH

Finally a nation of feeling has awakened and the snowflakes feel the heat

Comment

ROD LIDDLE

The age of BBC has passed – the new boss must finally abolish licensing fees

Aggressively supported by business lobbies that are going to ride a wave of public money, the reason for HS2 is ridiculously weak. It is the embodiment of crony capitalism – and the public knows it. That is why opinion polls show that only 20 percent of voters want it built.

If Johnson genuinely believes in “leveling” the regions, taking a new path for his party and the country, he must clear up HS2 and spend a lot of money on national transportation instead.

What is important are not the few billion that we have already wasted on this horrible white elephant, but the countless tens of billions that we are going to spend – that could be used so much better.

2

HS2 is the embodiment of crony capitalism – and the public knows it Credit: AFP or licensors Boris Johnson orders new review of HS2 and could ‘scrap £ 100 billion railroad’ later this year as a cost spiral