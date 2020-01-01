It's not so bad. Here are some things that have improved in 2019 – National

Loading...

It seems like 2019 was just negative news after another, but it wasn't all bad.

Amid the divisions, the violent uprisings, and the devastating natural disasters, there have been moments of recklessness and, believe it or not, concrete improvements.

It's easy to outshine good news, so Global News has made a list.

Here you can see how the situation has improved over the past year.

Extreme poverty rate is decreasing



According to the United Nations, the rate of extreme poverty is declining worldwide.

In its 2019 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) report, the organization stated that the proportion of the world's population living in extreme poverty fell from 16 percent in 2010 to 10 percent in 2015 and 36 percent in 1990.

According to the report, the rate of extreme poverty fell to 8.6 percent in 2018.

The report says that more than a billion people have lifted themselves out of poverty in the past 25 years.

Fewer children die



In terms of child survival, the United Nations has found that the world has made "remarkable progress."

According to the SDG report, under-five mortality rates have dropped 49 percent – from 77 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 39 deaths in 2017.

The global newborn mortality rate decreased from 31 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 18 deaths in 2017, a decrease of 41 percent.

Strive for gender equality



Each year, the World Economic Forum publishes a report on gender equality, which assesses 153 countries against their progress towards gender equality.

In its 2020 report, the forum noted that the overall pursuit of equality has improved. 101 of the ranked countries improved their results compared to the previous year.

Equal opportunities for girls everywhere when International Girls Day approaches

According to the report, 25 countries have largely closed the gender gap in education at 96.1 percent. Healthcare was also close to parity at 95.7 percent. However, global gender equality will take 99.5 years to reach – however, this number is lower than the 108 years forecast for 2018 in the forum's index.

While we may not find gender equality in our lives, a few steps have been taken in the right direction this year:

In January, 102 women sat in the US House of Representatives.

In November, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed his second balanced cabinet.

Earlier this month, 34-year-old Sanna Marin was sworn in as Prime Minister of Finland. She is now leading a coalition government in which five women (four of whom are younger than 35) hold top positions.

According to the United Nations, the proportion of women in national parliaments as of January 1, 2019 was between 0 and 61.3 percent and averaged 24.3 percent, an increase of five percentage points since 2010.

democracy

The number of protests and demonstrations for a variety of reasons also increased worldwide in 2019.

This year there were protests in Hong Kong, India, Sudan, Algeria, Lebanon, Chile, Iraq, Iran, Russia, Puerto Rico, France and elsewhere. Glasgow said that protests were taking place around the world three things.

The rise in protests around the world explains

"One of them is that as normalization increases, people are more willing to participate," he said. "A second is that decision-makers are more likely to take their demands seriously, and the third is that some decision-makers may not take them seriously because they see them as routine." 2019, activists around the world pushed back against corruption and marching for democracy, freedom of speech, equality and human rights.

Health victories

There have also been some notable health successes this year:

In March, doctors reported that a London man was the second person ever to be cured of the AIDS virus after a bone marrow transplant

In October, the world's first Ebola vaccine received conditional approval, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has described as a "triumph for public health".

Later that month, the WHO announced that a polio strain known as poliovirus type 3 (WPV3) had been eradicated worldwide.

A month later, the world's first HIV-positive sperm bank was launched in New Zealand.

The researchers also presented a long-awaited treatment for cystic fibrosis that has been shown to dramatically improve patients' lung function rather than just help alleviate symptoms.

– With files from The Associated Press and Maryam Shah

