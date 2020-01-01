It's not just you: wild oscillations in extreme weather increase

Loading...

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

From 2011 to 2016, California experienced five years of extreme drought, during which many high temperature records were broken. These hot, dry years were followed by the extremely wet winter of 2016-2017, when, from October to March, an average of 31 inches of rain fell over the whole of the year. ; State, the second highest winter rainfall ever recorded.

All of this rain resulted in a bumper crop of herbs and other plants which, as hot and dry conditions returned, likely contributed to a combustible mixture of fuels which played a role in the severe fires that have ravaged California in the past two years.

These wild swings from one extreme time to another are symptomatic of a phenomenon, known as a "climate lash" or "climate lash", which scientists say is likely to Increase as the world warms. The intensity of forest fires these days in places like California is a symptom of climate change, experts say, but the whiplash effect poses a different set of problems for humans and humans. natural systems. Researchers predict that by the end of this century, the frequency of these abrupt transitions between wet and dry will increase by 25% in Northern California and up to double in Southern California if gases to greenhouse effect continue to increase.

"It was assumed that the main thing we had to deal with climate change was the increase in temperatures, the decrease in the snowpack, the increase in the risk of forest fire" on the west coast said Daniel Swain, climatologist at the University of California at Los Angeles. "These things are still true, but there will be this other dimension that we will face – the increased risk of extreme floods and droughts and the rapid transitions between the two."

Last year in Montecito, California, one of the state's worst forest fires ravaged the region. A few weeks later, torrential rains fell on the burnt ground, causing landslides that destroyed homes and killed 21 people. In Europe this year, late spring frosts that damaged crops were followed by heavy rains that ripped crops from the ground and flooded fields for weeks.

In the future, the meteorological boost could mean a year of intense drought followed by record rains that do not allow planting or wash out fertilizers in waterways. Extreme oscillations between freeze-thaw can kill buds on trees or lead to rain in northern climates, followed by freezing weather, forming an ice barrier that prevents foraging animals like caribou to reach vital winter grazing.

Dark circle data show a significant increase in climate volatility over the past 60 years in Europe. The jet stream of the North Atlantic oscillates between the Balkans in the south and Scotland in the north. Some 300 years of tree ring samples taken at both locations show that the jet stream has become much more variable over the past six decades and more extreme in its positions, which results in events more severe climates and faster change between extremes each year, monthly and weekly time scales.

"The timing of the changes suggests that it is anthropogenic," said Valerie Trouet, who studies climate at the tree ring research laboratory at the University of Arizona.

Experts say that one of the causes of the climate boost could be disturbances related to warming in the polar vortex, which in turn affect the jet stream. The vortex is a wall of wind that constantly circumnavigates the Arctic and prevents warm air from entering cold regions and cold air from moving south. When stable, the polar vortex produces normal seasonal weather. But an unstable polar vortex causes abnormal and extreme weather conditions.

