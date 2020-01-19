It’s not just Benedict, Christian history is full of “counterfeits”

Last week, the Catholic Church was buzzing with the announcement of the publication of a new book – From the bottom of our hearts – co-written by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea. The book caused a sensation not only because Benedict, one of the most theologically and intellectually gifted popes of the modern era, had published a book, but also because of its subject: clerical celibacy. In the book, Benoît and Sarah launch a passionate defense of priestly celibacy. The timing is right given that Pope Francis (the real Pope, you will remember) recently proposed that certain married men be allowed to join the priesthood. The publication of the book gave an impression of division and disagreement in the upper echelons of the Catholic Church. So much for the mutual respect of the Two Popes of Netflix.

The plot only got worse when it appeared that Benoît, who obviously is becoming more and more fragile, did not write the book at all. Archbishop Georg Gänswein, retired personal secretary to the pope, told the press that Benedict had asked Cardinal Sarah to remove his name from the book and his signature from the introduction and conclusion. According to Gänswein, “Pope Emeritus actually knew that the cardinal was preparing a book and had sent a brief text on the priesthood authorizing him to use it as he wished. But he did not endorse any book projects under the two names, and neither saw nor authorized the cover. Gänswein’s summary of the situation was that it was all a big misunderstanding. Cardinal Sarah, for her part, defended herself against the accusations of deception.

It would not be the first time that someone has published something under the name of an important religious figure. In the ancient world, people regularly composed letters, divine revelations or entire Gospels, on behalf of larger and more illustrious church leaders. This practice is often called “pseudepigraphy” – literally, “false writing” – and there are even examples of this in the Bible. Benedict would not be the first pope to ask someone to use his name to make his ideas known. 1 and 2 Peter, the New Testament letters attributed to the apostle Peter, are considered by the majority of scholars to have been entirely written by someone else.

It’s not just the popes who are vulnerable to this sort of thing. Of the twenty-one letters included in the New Testament, up to thirteen of them were written by someone other than the named author.

Famous New Testament scholar Bart Ehrman argued in his work Forgery and Counter-Forgery that literary deception is a characteristic of the early Christian movement. Although it is widely recognized, specialists are divided on the extent to which this type of ancient counterfeiting was acceptable in the ancient world. The prevalence of pseudepigraphic writing among ancient Jews and Christians has led many to argue that this type of writing was an old socially acceptable literary convention. Those who wrote pseudepigrapha tried to attract attention and requisition the names of religious figures whom they admired and wanted to imitate. It was a kind of old fan fiction. In his work, however, Bart Ehrman gathered all the ancient Greek and Roman evidence to show that the ancients were aware and refuted of this kind of writing. Ehrman writes that Christians, and Christian scholars in particular, must abandon the vague term “pseudepigraphy” and call the phenomenon exactly what it is: lying.

Ehrman notes that counterfeiting has not always been about imitating and appreciating the legacy of earlier characters with whom we agreed. Sometimes, the deliberate misallocation of a text had controversial ambitions. The New Testament letter known as 1 Timothy (which almost all scholars agree was not Paul’s) weighs on the question of the role of women in the Church and states that women must be silent. the church. 2 Thessalonians (another Pauline counterfeit) seems deliberately positioned in relation to the calendar of the end of the world that Paul explained in 1 Thessalonians and 1 Corinthians. While Paul had argued that the “day of the lord” would come at the end of time 2 Thessalonians declare that the day of the lord is already there (2 Thess. 2: 2).

Sometimes the wrong name of an author was not so much a case of forgery as it was of false attribution. The four gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) initially circulated without titles. It was not until the second and third centuries that people began to call them “the gospel according to …”. The fixing of the names of individuals who were either apostles (Matthew and John) or closely associated with those who were close to Jesus (Luke to Mary; Mark to Peter) gave these written accounts of the life of Jesus more credibility and authority. The case of Mark is particularly interesting because some ancient Christians found Mark to be poorly written and, in the words of an intellectual giant, Clement of Alexandria, a bit like a draft. Arguably, as Brenda Deen Schildgen and Michael Kok have argued, it was Mark’s association with Peter in the second century who ensured the survival of a gospel whose thought was poorly written.

What is interesting in the case of Benedict is that we have an idea of ​​the way in which Benedict was associated with the book of Cardinal Sarah. Cardinal Sarah had part of Benedict’s writing on the subject and incorporated them into a book to which he attached the name of Benedict (Sarah himself says that her book “continues” the “meditation” of Benedict). The same kind of thing happened to ancient philosophers and writers. Doctor Galen, of the second century, one of the most prolific authors in history, complains that unauthorized and erroneous copies of his work circulated in Antiquity. Arrian, the student whose class notes form the basis of the speeches of the famous philosopher Epictetus, was irritated that his notes were published without his knowledge or without his consent. As Matthew Larsen has shown in his work, ancient texts were vulnerable to adaptation, expansion and preemptive publication. Aulus Hirtius, a Roman consul and senior military officer in the army of Julius Caesar, added “reluctantly” a final chapter to Caesar’s “notes” on the wars in Gaul (which we know as the Gallic wars ) because he considered the book incomplete and in need of revision.

Misunderstanding or not, the attachment of Benoît’s name to Sarah’s book (even temporarily) gave Cardinal Sarah’s book more attention and authority. The storm of publicity it caused means that even though Benoît is no longer the co-author of the book, the suggestion that he contributed to it means that many will read it just for that. Exactly the same way that the ancient Christians read the Gospel of Mark because they believed that it contained the message of Saint Peter.

