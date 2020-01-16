It's National Hat Day! Buy a hat!

Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the point of contact for men who are not only looking for advice on fashion, but also tips, tricks and shortcuts on the topic of lifestyle – all from the perspective of a friendly, female editorial team. Every week, Team SG will put together the clothes, grooming products, and more men to live their most stylish lives.

I generally think National (Blank) Days are stupid, but I make an exception for National Hat Day, which is now celebrated on January 15th in the year of our Lord 2020. Bankrolled by Big Beanie, without a doubt, the … holiday (?!) Provides a useful opportunity to highlight all the great headwear you could wear. Actually, the whole hat universe has worked with the boys for too long.

And I understand In the early aughts, you saw Justin Timberlake on stage in his post-NSYNC / Justified era. He was wearing something that was surrounded by a feather and looked oh so smooth. “No, I absolutely can’t!” And went back to your baseball caps.

But it’s the wild 20s! We are older and wiser now.

So, check out four # SGapproved hat styles below to get rid of your baseball cap:

FEDORA

When you look back on your boy band-inspired effort to create trendy headgear, you’re probably thinking of the Fedora (and cursing the tagged Facebook images to this day!). It was more likely that you were wearing a trilby hat.

Knowing the difference between a Trilby and a Fedora is roughly like knowing the difference between a Blucher and an Oxford suit shoe. That means you invest more in men’s clothing than most of us (including me).

But since we’re here: the fedora is carried forward on the head and has a wider brim that is often flat and straight. Trilby hats, on the other hand, have narrower brims and sit further back on the head.

Personally, I like a man in a fedora very much, as long as he’s made of sturdy materials and fits well. The mood is very “Hemsworth’s brother lands in LAX on a non-stop from Sydney.”

It’s also quite functional as the large brim provides useful protection on sunny days. Wear a trucker jacket and corduroy trousers in winter and a white t-shirt with casual chinos in summer.

DAD HAT

Imagine a father’s hat like a baseball cap that went to Parsons. Without team spirit, this headgear is all about FASHUN. I mean, it’s also about keeping you from blinking outside, but mostly we talk about trends.

Don’t be afraid to get a little cheeky, like with the “baby” hat below. Or opt for a style without sports colors like the millennial pink hat. Good as well? Renew a brand you haven’t worn since middle school (think of Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, and others).

Wear yours like any baseball cap and wait until you outshine the compliments titled “Oh, I love your hat” that are sure to come to your mind.

BUCKET HAT

When the godfather of all four children of LL Cool J, the Bucket Hat, came back into fashion, I admit that our team was suspicious. At best. The aesthetics are so specific that it easily looks like you’re wearing a Halloween costume or adopting a culture that’s not yours (or both).

That said, the bucket hat is really comfortable! And relaxed with casual outfits! If you’re curious to add it back to your wardrobe repertoire, I recommend skipping the kangol-style styles of the 90s. Use a neutral color or even a camouflage pattern for a more urban safari effect.

BEANIE

This was saved for the last time since it is probably the easiest sale and I know that all of these inputs make me tired. Even though it’s 60 degrees this week in NYC, it’s still winter! And will be a few more months in winter! If you haven’t updated your cold weather hat since high school, there’s no better time. You can already find numerous winter accessories on offer, and you will still have a few kilometers before the last snow melts.