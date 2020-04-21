It’s funny when a baby elephant leaves his perfect imprint after falling asleep in the sand – The Scottish Sun

This elephant baby zoo makes a big impression after falling asleep in a pile of sand.

Anjan, a year old, left his perfect head and trunk while sleeping.

3

One-year-old Asian elephant, Anjan, left imprints on his perfect head and trunk while asleep. Credit: SWNS: South West News Service

3

Guard Anjan was stunned when they found the perfect trail when they gave him breakfast. Credit: SWNS: South West News Service

His guards at the Chester Zoo were stunned when they found neat prints when they gave him breakfast.

Posting a 4-foot indentation on Twitter, the zoo said: “Elephants lie on their sides to sleep for about four hours a night – time for Anjan to create extraordinary animal artwork!”

Since tweeting the picture, the zoo has been flooded by fans begging for the sand sculpture to be preserved.

But unfortunately, the sand statue lasted only a few minutes and was damaged by Anjan who walked past a few moments after his guards photographed him.

A zoo spokesman said: “The mold is unfortunately very much left in the middle of elephant habitat and hence some rather heavy footprints have passed.

“However, given the extraordinary reaction to the photo, I am sure the guards will supervise extra prints for other prints made in the future now.”

3

Anjan surprised his guards at the Chester Zoo with images that resembled artistic fossils. Credit: SWNS: South West News Service