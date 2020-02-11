“It’s embarrassing”: why these independent N. H. voters are fed up with politics

Numerous New Hampshire residents turn out to vote for their presidential candidate on Tuesday. But others remain undecided – not sure which candidate will get their vote – or whether they will vote at all. And they are not alone. The State Secretary in New Hampshire estimates a turnout of 40% of voters on the primary day, meaning that the majority of eligible voters stay at home.

New Hampshire’s largest city, Manchester, is the epicenter of the state’s presidential primary action. There candidates gather, recruit volunteers and the media swarm. But about a 20 minute drive to the east, in Raymond, three friends are focused on bowling and, almost reluctantly, on politics.

They are all registered independents, and they are all suspicious of going too deep in the primary conversation in the middle of a 10-pin game. But in the end, David Kittery of Derry announces that he will vote for Donald Trump.

“He doesn’t take any nonsense from anyone,” says Kittery. “I know his ego is putting him in trouble, but still.”

With that statement, one of Kittery’s bowling friends rolls his eyes disapprovingly. Kittery is used to that reaction.

“My wife hates him,” says Kittery, referring to President Trump. “I just like what he does for the economy and what he does to China.”

Kittery says the choice is simple for him – it all comes down to the economy.

“I earned $ 114,000 in my 401 (k) last year, OK?” he says. “Need I say more?”

But Kittery’s bowling friends don’t see things that clearly. They are in conflict and frustrated.

Rich Salvo, from Fremont, who explains why he is still undecided, begins to repeat the recent state of the union.

“They all behave like children – it’s terrible,” says Salvo. “This is our government. President refuses to shake hands with Pelosi. She, like a small child, tears the speech and throws it away. These are the people who govern our government. It’s terrible.”

Even still, he plans to vote on Tuesday. Who gets his vote remains a mystery, even for Salvo.

“Honest to God, I have no idea. I thought so, then you will hear some other things, it’s just, it’s just not like it used to be,” he says. “You know, you can find out who you wanted President to lead the country, but they all say what they have to say to be elected and then they blow it all up – and they don’t do anything.

“They must be responsible for that,” Salvo adds, gratifying his voice.

For some voters, such as the veteran of the American army David Riccio, nothing about the current political landscape makes sense.

He says that he did not elect a presidential candidate in 2016 and he is not sure whether he will vote for someone in 2020.

“I was in politics quite often, but the atmosphere in Washington now – on both sides – is not only sad, but it is also embarrassing,” he says.

Riccio, who lives in Fremont, says that the partiality of politicians at national level has left a sour taste in his mouth, even when it comes to being the first in the New Hampshire nation, which he says he takes very seriously.

“I blame Washington for that,” he says. “Both sides, both sides.”

Both parties will keep a close eye on Tuesday while voters such as Riccio decide which candidate, if any, deserves his vote.