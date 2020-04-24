It’s almost time to start importing Ford Kas

Image: Ford

Ford’s most sensitive car of the 90s, the European-focused supermina called Ka, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Which means that while it was not available in the U.S. market when new, it will soon be eligible for import. Which alone can mean that we will soon see the streets of America’s city in a positive way with the little bubble-shaped wonder. Come this time next year if you haven’t already imported yours, you’ll be in for a treat!

I’ve always fallen in love with the car. For one thing, I want to point out that this car brings Ford’s New Edge stiletto to its absolute zenith. Ford’s entire line was eventually treated to a Ka-esque New Edge redesign, most popularly here in the U.S. market at Focus. With the correct architecture at the arrival of bubbles, combined with sharp lamps and grilles, the Ka became a style icon of the late 90s, even if you’ve never heard of it.

I first fell in love with the Ka when I was living in Spain around 2005. I was a foreign exchange student, and my host family had a Ka. My host brother and I would occasionally leave town in the Ka, even if one of us was not legal to drive at the time (I had a license, but certainly not international). It was big enough to fit four full-grown adults, and sporty enough that we could take some of the city’s roundabouts on a live chat. Fortunately the statute of limitations is unclear on this, not that the Spanish authorities would have dealt with it much.

The engine’s 1.3-liter Endura-E Ka (the final redesign of the 1959 Ford Kent engine!) Was enough to push it well enough with 60 horsepower on tap, but it wasn’t a quick thing if you couldn’t. money. I have very fond memories of running that pale blue egg through her steps. It was certainly a better car than that of Renault’s stupid Twingo.

After I got home, I tried to recreate the experience including a rented Ford Aspire for about $ 29, but it wasn’t the same. The Aspire built in Korea is not just to my memory of the Ka dyed in pink. And now that the Ka has become old, I need to import one. One of the first with the city’s unpainted sculptures. Yes, here it is.

Jeremy Clarkson is a positive ass of an old man on that day today, but in 1996 he didn’t find enough similar things to talk about the Ka. He also managed to work out a bit of his signature sexism in this review. The Ka would go on to become the best-selling supermini in the UK, capturing more than 20% of what was then a thriving market.

The best part of all this is that those first Kas can be had for almost anything. A few hundred euros and you could have a Ka of your own. The smart money would be to wait for SportKa’s latest model for everyone, but those didn’t come out until 2002, and I’m not sure I can wait six more years to import one. No, it’s better to do it for now, and then upgrade to a SportKa in 2027.

