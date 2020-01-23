It's almost time, are you ready for the tax season?

The tax season is coming and it can be a really stressful time of the year. From gathering all the information you need, knowing which forms to fill out, to knowing what you can and can’t deduct. The tax number or set of rules is constantly changing and that can worry you as it happens to me every year.

I wanted to see if there were any tips out there that we can all follow this year to make things a little easier at the time of submission. I jumped across the street from the radio station on the 34th and spoke to the gang of Community Tax. Here are some things we can all do in tax time to relieve the stress:

TO ORGANIZE

That sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s really the very first thing you need to get started. Summarize everything you know you need and everything you think is necessary. It is better to have too much stuff in front of you than to be looking for missing papers and receipts.

DOUBLE EXAMINATION OF YOUR WORK

Take some time to review your work. Review your forms again and make sure all the information is correct. This can revive a headache later and help prevent the IRS from knocking on your door for answers and an audit.

Hire professionals to get everything done

Of course, you can hire tax professionals like our friends at Community Tax. Companies like them know the pros and cons of the tax code and in many cases find deductions that can save you money or increase your return. I choose this route every year and it always works much better in my favor.

BE HONEST

This seems like another piece of cake, but faking your tax return is a big no. It may seem tempting to take some deductions to get a higher return, but you know what they say about karma. Make sure that you are honest about your returns and most likely never hear a beep from the IRS.

LAST MINUTE RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS

This is not so much a tip to make things go smoother, since you can do this now to help your bottom line while increasing your return. You can make a contribution to your pension fund until the registration deadline in April. A little more contribution to your account could result in greater savings and higher returns on our taxes. Pretty cool

Prepare for your 2020 RETURN now

If you are no longer able to work on your returns for 2019, you should now prepare for 2020. Start organizing, look at what you want to do for charity this year, and keep the documentation. This way you are ready when the next winter is over!

I want to thank the community tax people for their help. You are on the corner of 34th and Bell (3400 Bell Street, Suite 100). This year, they can help you not only with your taxes, but also with financial investments, 401,000, home, life and car insurance. They also offer Medicare advice and remain open all year round. In fact, they have another open day on Saturday, January 25th, 9am to 6pm. There are drinks, snacks and people who personally help you with tax issues.

