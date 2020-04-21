It’s a waste of a trip to Vegas (if you miss these wonderful day trips)

Pack your lucky marbles, we’re going to Vegas! A visit to Las Vegas, Nevada can be an experience of a lifetime for some or a regular vacation for others. Whatever the reason for visiting Las Vegas, there are always new activities, shows, excursions and day or night tours. From watching the most versatile acrobats in the world to horseback riding in the Grand Canyon, there is something for everyone except children.

Of course, there’s more to Las Vegas than gambling, billiards and buffets you can eat, but there’s plenty of time in a day to plan activities before the evening program begins. However, there are day trips that everyone should experience at least once during their trip to Las Vegas.

A visit to the Grand Canyon is an unforgettable experience

Via: Pinterest

There are a variety of different types of tours in Grand Canyon that you will notice when you start planning your trip. However, everyone has the same opinion, so it’s a simple question of how adventurous you want your trip to be. Some of the best tours at the Grand Canyon in Las Vegas include a helicopter tour. This tour is very popular and can often have a waiting time. It’s easy to see that the helicopter view is the most stunning view of the Grand Canyon, as travelers can pass between the walls of the gorge, the shore above the Black Canyon and Hoover Damn, which have stunning views on their own. . However, the most memorable moment of this tour would be when the helicopter lands at the bottom, which allows tourists to look and observe how big the walls of the Grand Canyon are.

Some of the more notable excursions also include a three-day tour of Bryce, Zion and parts of the Grand Canyon tour also include horseback riding through Canyon. More excitingly, if you feel bold, travelers are also welcome to skydive at Grand Canyon for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

Via: Places you will see

Visit the history of organized crime at the Mob Museum

Visiting museums for the holidays is not for everyone, however, the Mob Museum is what everyone will enjoy. It is unique and just outside the Las Vegas Strip that allows you to visit without wandering too far. The entire tour lasts about three hours and includes original photographs, videos, information and decorations that remain authentic to the brand and the history of the crowd.

The interior comes complete with a genuine speakeasy, which was popular at the time of the ban. In addition, there are true stories from authentic fighters that allow visitors to understand American history. Visitors are welcome to start in the basement called the “Underground” floor, with authentic objects from the 1920s. The location of all evidence of a mob-related crime is not complete without the help of a crime lab, in which Visitors are welcome to interact with finding and analyzing criminological data.

Enjoy some tranquility while kayaking on the Colorado River

Via: Airbnb

The Colorado River is one of the most popular water bodies for kayaks and other boats. It is also a link between Colorado and northwestern Mexico, which enters the Cortez Sea (in the Gulf of California).

What makes kayaking on the Colorado River more enchanting is the floating landscapes, including large and vibrant cliffs, gorges and bottomless areas. Travelers and locals often kayak on the Colorado River and camp in nearby forest areas.

It is important to map a route you would like to kayak, as parts of the water need permission to pass as it has accumulated with boats. Also, kayaking through the Grand Canyon will also require a license and must have an IV class.

Via: Beeline Adventures

You may live elsewhere, but you have to see Bellatzio

Via: Dana Berez

Whether you are staying at the Bellagio Hotel in MGM in Las Vegas or at another hotel or at Airbnb, anyone traveling through Vegas should enjoy the beauty of the interior and pool of Bellagio. Unsurprisingly, Bellatzio is a tourist attraction, as this stunning architecture cost a total of $ 1.6 billion (B), making it the most expensive hotel ever built in the 1990s.

Bellagio also hosts some five-star flavors, such as Michelin-starred Picasso Restaurant, which is considered the most elegant and artistic restaurant in all of Las Vegas.

Every night, Bellagio also hosts a free outdoor waterfall. Shockingly, this fountain uses 22 million gallons of water. Day or night, Bellatzio is also known for its various performances, such as the Cirque du Soleil and the Sky Show. Surprisingly, Bellatzio also has an entire garden in its lobby that houses millions of plants and a rainbow of colors.

Via: MGM Resorts

