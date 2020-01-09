It's a really great day to finally order a robot vacuum cleaner

Loading...

The best deals for homes, the best deals for homes, kitchens, smart homes and automobiles from the Internet that are updated daily.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (white or black) | $ 149 Amazon

eufy (BoostIQ) RoboVac 30C | $ 179 | Amazon

Our readers have fallen in love with Anker’s RoboVac line, and now you can buy one of two great models: the RoboVac 11S in white or black for $ 149 and the RoboVac 30C for $ 179.

$ 149

From the Amazon

2740s bought by readersGMG may receive a commission

$ 149

From the Amazon

252 bought from readersGMG can receive a commission

What do you get with the extra money? A nice feature (sorry,) is that it contains boundary strips so RoboVac only cleans the areas you want and has a fall sensor so there are no stairs to go down.

$ 179

From the Amazon

958 bought from readersGMG may receive a commission

It gets really interesting here when Anker throws in some free treats when you buy one of these vacuum cleaners.

Use the code EUFYSCALEC1 to get a free smart scale. Add one of the Robovacs and the scales to your shopping cart and use the code at checkout to see the discount.

to get a free smart scale. Add one of the Robovacs and the scales to your shopping cart and use the code at checkout to see the discount. Alternatively, you can opt for an eufy Genie and two Lumos lamps for free if you have the more expensive 30C in your cart (use the code) EUFYGENIE to get it for free.) Unfortunately, this doesn’t work with the cheaper model than I tested.

$ 60

From the Amazon

22 items bought from readersGMG can receive a commission

$ 30

From the Amazon

968 bought from readersGMG can receive a commission

These gold box prices are the lowest we’ve seen on Amazon for this model, or about $ 100 lower than the average price. However, the discounts only remain until the end of the day or are sold out.