ST. LOUIS – For the third consecutive year, the NHL has included some of the best players in the women’s game in its weekend of stars, and the women have not disappointed.

The NHL started the Women’s Elite 3v3 match in Friday’s skills competition, a 20-minute game between some of the best players on the American and Canadian women’s national teams.

The intense and fast-paced game ended with a 2-1 victory for Canada on the scoreboard, but the event was a victory for all of women’s hockey.

“It was only 20 phenomenal minutes,” Kendall Coyne Schofield said after the match. “It was so much fun to be part of … It’s something you dream of, the day when there are regulars a lot of people watching women’s hockey, and there are sold-out buildings. this here tonight for three out of three alongside the best in the NHL is just incredible. “

“We wrote the story here,” Hilary Knight said. “To have (Hall of Fame players) Cammi Granato and Jayna Hefford involved, supporting the NHL, we are doing great things. The time will come when women’s hockey will one day be on the same platform. “

Canada Forward Rebecca Johnston opened the scoring with a breakaway goal less than a minute after the match started:

Less than three minutes after the start of the second period, before Melodie daoust extended Canada’s lead to 2-0:

The

Two minutes later, Hilary Knight responded with a breakaway goal while being chased by the Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to bring American women back to the same goal:

Canadian goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens was easily the No. 1 star of the match with 15 saves:

Desbiens has made a huge saving on a Amanda Kessel pulled in the last second to secure a 2-1 victory for Canada:

The goalkeeper was exceptional on both sides, with the American goalkeeper Alex Cavallini step up with 14 stops to keep the game close:

“The two goalkeepers, how were they phenomenal?” Coyne Schofield is delusional. “Oh my God.”

“The goalkeepers are incredible”, Natalie Spooner said. “They always are. If you look at women’s football, the goalies are stellar. That’s why the games are always so close between Canada and the United States, they both stand on their heads.”

“They were incredible,” said Poulin. “They closed the door several times, in many places. They mobilized for the two teams.”

I thought the three against three format was perfect for showcasing the speed and exceptional skills of women’s football. Looking at how well they handled it, you wouldn’t have known it was a new format for these women. Until this year, overtime in international women’s play was four to four. We have seen women play three-on-three at the U18 World Junior Women’s Championship this season, but the women of the senior national teams have not yet had the opportunity and have had to adapt to the format of this match.

“It’s really very different,” said Spooner. “It’s fun there. There is so much space in this game, the breakaways, it was fast back and forth. We felt it even after the first minutes. We said to ourselves:” okay, okay! “”

“There was a lot of ice there,” said Coyne Schofield. “It took a bit to get our legs moving and getting used to the rhythm of three against three. We’re definitely used to four against four, I think you can see at the end when we shot our goalkeeper and moved the puck a little more. “

Yes, it was an exhibition game, and no, the players were not wearing their national team shirts. But it was still a classic close rivalry game between the United States and Canada. As with the Cranberry Joint Women’s Camp, it is never “just an exhibit” when these two teams meet.

“We are going to meet in a week and a half in Vancouver, Victoria and Anaheim”, Sarah Nurse told me, referring to the next Rivalry Series. “It was setting the stage, setting the table and setting the tone for this series.”

“As soon as the puck drops, it comes down to that,” Wow, we’re playing against the United States, “said Spooner. “You never want to lose to them. You bring it as soon as you get on the ice with them.”

The two teams actually shared a locker room before the match, a somewhat strange situation for the two rivals.

“Oh, that was a little strange,” laughs Nurse. “After the game we wanted to celebrate a little bit, we looked across the room like ‘Sorry, guys!'”

“It was difficult,” laughs Knight.

When the matches are over, the women on both sides are united for the same cause.

“In the end, we are all trying to do the same things and fight for the same things,” said Knight. “To be able to make history tonight and have a lot of fun doing it is a dream come true.”

“For us, it was not about the Canada-US rivalry, it was about female hockey and we want growth,” said Poulin. “Showing a good product is huge for us.”

The players were grateful to the NHL for providing them with this platform to showcase their talents this weekend. It is not always easy to see these women from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association during the year, and this step allowed women to reach new fans who might not have been able to see women playing. other.

“For the NHL to allow us to have this platform to play the game, we know how we can play in front of so many people, it really shows the progress this game is making,” said Coyne Schofield. “We succeed together, collectively. It’s really special.”

“It was a great opportunity for everyone,” said Knight. “It was a great opportunity for the fans, people who are not necessarily introduced to women in sport.”

“I think we opened a lot of eyes tonight,” said Poulin. “We just have to keep going. We have to be patient, but we have to use the visibility that happened this weekend. Not only for the 20 players who were here, but for many of those we represented, it should be here.”

These Star Games are always more child-focused and it was extremely important to give young girls and boys the opportunity to see women playing hockey at a high level at an event like this. Kris Letang makes sure to get a picture of his son Alex with Poulin after the match:

Kris Letang asked Marie-Philip Poulin to take a photo with her son and it was adorable. # NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/2267NCgIq4

– b. (@youripides) January 25, 2020

“You see around, little girls and little boys, they wanted to encourage us,” said Poulin. “It was really special.”

“For this young girl who watches TV, she can see a hockey player and aspire to be that,” said Knight. “This is what we will continue to do, is to increase visibility and increase programming. If she can see it, she will be.”

In his “NHL State” speech earlier today, Gary Bettman would not commit to an answer when asked if we can expect to see women participate in the All-Star Game in the years to come. But especially after this year’s screening, it’s hard to imagine that it won’t become a regular thing in the future.

“I would love to be invited again,” said Spooner. “We don’t really know what next year will look like, but we are grateful and working towards it.”

“I think every time we have come we have proven ourselves,” said Coyne Schofield. “We gave a good show. It is an immense honor to be here.”

“When we got there, we killed him,” added Knight. “With what Kendall did last year, it has been phenomenal for our sport and has increased visibility more. There are a lot of people who say that women are not fast enough. But when you add a metric like that, well, we’re pretty fast. “

Beyond the All-Star Games, it is not clear whether the NHL will intensify and be the answer to creating a viable and sustainable professional female league. However, some women hope this will be the case.

“We think the NHL has the infrastructure, the buildings and the fan base so we can have a model like the WNBA,” said Spooner. “I think this is something we’d like to take inspiration from. They must have started somewhere, and looked where (the WNBA) is now, signing this new CBA. The way.”

Knight was asked if she thought a partnership with the NHL was on the horizon.

“Time will tell,” she said. “The NHL has always been a strong supporter of women’s hockey. I think the events today show that support. It is only a small piece and a small step forward, but we continue to do these not together. “

