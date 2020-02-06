ITC investigates Sonos complaint against Google

A federal regulatory authority is investigating whether Google has infringed on Sonos patents, so that the competition practices of the internet giant are being investigated more by the government. The US International Trade Commission (ITC) opens its investigation on behalf of Sonos, which filed a complaint against Google last month.

In particular, the ITC will investigate whether Google violated the 1930 Tariff Act when it imported to the US and sold certain audio players and controllers, as well as their respective components. Sonos has asked the ITC to give a limited exclusion order and to end orders against Google.

Sonos was a pioneer in the field of network audio, but the speakers have been overshadowed by the Google Home and Amazon Echo in recent years. Google and Amazon have offered their smart speakers for a fraction of the cost of a Sonos speaker, which floods the market with devices to bring customers to their respective digital ecosystems.

In addition to complaining to the ITC, Sonos also filed a lawsuit against Google in a federal district court last month and his CEO Patrick Spence testified against Google before an American House antitrust committee.

A Google spokesperson responded to Spence’s statement and told sister site CNET: “Sonos has made misleading statements about our history of collaboration. Our technology and devices are independently designed. We strongly deny their claims and will defend themselves against it.”

Google and other American technology companies are already the subject of multiple ongoing antitrust investigations, while regulators struggle with the growing size and influence of American tech giants. In September, Advocates General from 50 US states and territories launched a preliminary antitrust investigation into Google. Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) launched a major antitrust investigation into the competitive conditions of the industry in July. In Congress, the investigation by the antitrust legislation subcommittee on the technology industry has both democratic and republican support.

