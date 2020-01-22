Italy's 5-star implosion can claim party leader Di Maio | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It was the 5-star national victory since birth as a basic movement against the established order led by comic Beppe Grillo.

But analysts have long said the party has struggled to turn into an effective government force, damaged by its uncomfortable governing alliances, first with the right-wing League party and now the center-left Democratic Party. In the process, it has alienated voters by defying some core values.

The conflict comes to a head a few days before a regional election this weekend, which means that Matteo Salvini’s League party probably scores well in the traditional left-wing stronghold of Emilia Romagna.

The latest polls showed that the League and the Democratic candidate were getting closer.

Analyst Massimiliano Panarari, who wrote in the La Stampa newspaper on Wednesday, said a decision by Di Maio to step down now, because the party leader would save him the debt if the candidate closest to the government coalition, democrat Stefano Bonaccini, would to lose.

The 5-star support has now shrunk to a national survey of only around 15-16%.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would respect Di Maio’s decision, while ignoring suggestions that his resignation as party leader could destabilize the government.

“Certainly, I would regret it on a personal level,” he told RTL102 radio.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press