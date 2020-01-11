Italy tries truce again in Libyan battles

Loading...

ROME – The Prime Minister of Italy was to meet Saturday with the UN-recognized Libyan Prime Minister, days after Italy had attempted to close a file to end the last fighting in Libya.

The Italian government was forced to return on Wednesday when it announced that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte would have a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj in Rome, hours after Conte had received Serraj’s rival, General Khalifa Hifter.

While the Hifter meeting was taking place in the Prime Minister’s Palace in Rome, Serraj decided to drop Conte off by traveling directly back from Brussels to Tripoli.

Conte’s office confirmed the Serraj meeting on Saturday and gave another briefing.

The Eastern forces of Hifter have launched a new offensive against the UN-backed government of Sarraj in Tripoli, which led to a flurry of diplomatic efforts to control the crisis in the North African nation.

The east-based government, supported by the Hifter forces, is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The Western Tripoli-based government receives assistance from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into a violent chaos that rivals the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed the old dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

On Wednesday, Turkey and Russia asked for a ceasefire on January 12 after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Istanbul.

Serraj has welcomed the cease-fire, but a spokesman for Hifter’s self-proclaimed Libyan Arab forces, Ahmed al-Mosmari, said the group’s battalions are still trying to take control of Tripoli over what he called “terrorist groups” .

Both Russia and Turkey have been accused of aggravating the conflict in Libya by offering military assistance to its warring parties.

