Italy, Hawaii and 14 other places where Emily Blunt traveled to with John Krasinski

It’s hard not to worship Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. After all, they seem to be two of the nicest and most stable couples of celebrities in Hollywood. They also seem to really love each other, which is refreshing, given that Hollywood relationships tend to last about as long as Kim Kardashian’s attention.

Not to mention, most celebrities are usually purely together for the press. But Emily and John are not. However, it is the types that like to leave together.

Hawaii, Italy and Mexico are common destinations for these two lovebirds, whether they go to the beach or market one of their films, such as the upcoming sequel to A Quiet Place. Without further ado, here are Italy, Hawaii and 18 other places where Emily Blunt traveled with John Krasinski.

16 A little trip to Tuscany offered many nonsensical shopping options

Let’s face it, the shopping on these photos doesn’t seem worthy to Tuscany, Italy. After all, the area has some of the best stores in the world. Nevertheless, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski seemed to have a great time in the city a few years ago. Of course, most of their time there was spent on the water.

15 Not far from the coast of Tuscany, John and Emily lived The Yacht Life

In between trips to the mainland, Emily and John hung on a huge yacht during a visit to Tuscany, Italy. Emily showed off her incredibly trimmed figure in a hot pink bikini while John rocked his Jack Ryan look. They also took a rubber boat for snorkeling in a nearby cove. Fortunately, they had people who took care of their children so that they could enjoy some time alone.

14 Every celebrity wanted to party at George Clooney’s wedding in Venice, Italy

Being friends with George Clooney has its advantages, including being invited to an extravagant wedding in Venice, Italy. According to Just Jared, Emily and John flew to the historic city to see George and Amal Alamuddin get married. There were company of people like Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Bono, Anna Wintour and Bill Murray.

13 Chillin ‘in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a bunch of other A-listers

John and Emily have many famous friends. According to Just Jared, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney are among their neighbors. In December 2012 they hung with the presenter of the talk show and his writer’s wife in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jennifer Aniston and her fiancé Justin Theroux were also guests of the beach house they all rented.

12 A visit to Emily’s hometown of London, England, is common, but her father treats it as a special occasion

The photo on the right shows how excited Emily’s father is when she returns to London, England. But she and John are often there. Not only to see family and friends, but also to promote films. On certain occasions, these things overlap. Like in June 2015 when they had a double date with Chris Hemsworth and his wife when he and Emily The Huntsman filmed together.

11 What Uber-Cute Family Time on Oahu, Hawaii

According to Just Jared, Emily Blunt took a moment to film Jungle Cruise with Dwyane Johnson to hang out with John and their daughters on the beaches of Oahu, Hawaii. This is a perfect example of how it is possible to combine business and pleasure.

10 The Quiet Place Fam Descended On Austin, Texas And SXSW

Austin, Texas becomes a center of creativity, film, music and celebrity during the annual SXSW Film Festival. According to Just Jared, the cast of A Quiet Place was a highlight at the 2018 festival. Emily Blunt put it out of the park in shoes by Christian Louboutin and a dress by Prabal Gurung. But her children on the screen, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, were the real star attraction.

9 A Little Kauai Surf with Mr. Jimmy Kimmel

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski enjoy traveling with Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly, according to Just Jared. Sometimes they are accompanied by Jennifer Aniston and even Howard Stern. But in 2011 the two couples had some time together in Kauai, Hawaii.

8 Toronto, Canada becomes super glamorous for TIFF

Toronto, Canada becomes a center for art and culture during the Toronto International Film Festival. According to Just Jared, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been many times. But in September 2012 they were there to celebrate Emily’s Looper movie. John seemed happy to travel to Toronto to support his wife and a film that has become a favorite with film visitors.

7 When it comes to film festivals, you don’t get much bigger than Sundance in Park City, Utah

Although Emily and John like to go to TIFF in Toronto, Sundance is one of their true favorites. According to Just Jared, the couple of celebrities were seen in Park City, Utah in 2012 in support of John’s film Nobody Walks. The two partyed at the Eccles Center Theater and made time for a few photos in honor of John’s project.

6 Have lunch in Ann Arbor, Michigan and have a smile like no one watches

Here are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for lunch in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They were accompanied by Jason Segel, Chris Pratt and Alison Brie who were all present to film Five Year Engagement, according to Just Jared. John and Emily seemed happy in the cute city, and totally unaware of the paparazzi.

5 A purely magical marriage in Lake Como, Italy. Thanks to Mr. Clooney

Emily and John love Italy. They even decided to get married there, according to the US. Fortunately for them, they were gifted with George Clooney’s house in Lake Como. The Up In The Air star lent his stately Villa d’Este to his friends for their big day. The 16th-century building has extensive English gardens, terraces and a 5,000-year-old plane tree.

Celebrities love Vancouver and apparently John and Emily like to fly there

It is almost as easy to spot celebrities in Vancouver, B.C. then it is to see them in Los Angeles. But they feel more comfortable in the beautiful Canadian city thanks to the privacy they get. According to Zimbio, John and Emily were just two of the many celebrities who flew through Vancouver International Airport in 2011.

3 John and Emily spent more than 13 hours in Arlington, Texas

According to Just Jared, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt hung out in Arlington, Texas in January 2016 to celebrate John’s film 13 Hours. The film, directed by Michael Bay, was celebrated in the city of Texas. The event was also attended by the co-stars of John, Pablo Schreiber, James Badge Dale, David Denman and NFL player Tony Romo.

2 Emily was caught between John and Bradley Cooper in Honolulu, Hawaii

Emily Blunt cooled with two Hollywood hunks in Honolulu, Hawaii. According to People, Emily was there to support John while he filmed Aloha with Bradley, Rachel McAdams, Emma Stone and Alec Baldwin. On one of their days off, Emily and John took handsome Cooper to the beach to enjoy the epic Hawaiian surf.

1 John and Emily were in Savannah, Georgia with their buddy Maggie

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt traveled to Savannah, Georgia to celebrate their friend, Maggie Gyllenhaal, according to Just Jared. They were spotted on the red carpet for the premiere of Maggie’s film The Kindergarten Teacher at the Savannah Film Festival. Of course John and Emily stole the show. Even if they don’t try, they also remind us how perfect they are together.