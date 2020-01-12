MILAN – The Italian National Fashion Room promotes a diversity agenda at the most important fashion houses in Milan, a year after several Italian top brands were confronted with criticism of designs and comments that are considered culturally and racially insensitive.

The manifesto, supported by the major Italian fashion brands, aims to increase racial and gender diversity in key roles in Milan’s fashion houses, of which President Cap Caporo acknowledged that room was left behind in a recent interview with The Associated Press prior to Milan Fashion Week.

“” We have been talking for years against discrimination based on gender, religion, skin color and physical skills. But we must acknowledge that this has not really been implemented, “Capasa said. “” We looked at our industry and saw that there was inequality. We saw that there is a gender difference, that there are circumstances that are not favorable for women in the workplace and in some cases there is discrimination. “”

While Capasa refused to frame the frame as a direct response to the gucci and Prada blackface design scandals, and a Chinese response that forced fashion house Dolce & Gabbana to cancel a major show in Shanghai, the incidents show the Cultural blind spots that can arise when a fashion house is too homogeneous.

Capasa said that the fashion world in Milan must work harder to attract people of color. “If international companies want to represent the world they are targeting, they must welcome diversity and look beyond their own boundaries,” he said, citing the relative homogeneity of Italian society.

Milan has lagged behind the other major fashion cities of Paris, New York and London in terms of racial diversity on the runway, according to seasonal diversity reports by the Fashion Spot. Capasa said that the stories that fashion houses want to tell are often linked to their Italian roots, and job choices are linked to the range of model agencies, because not all models come to Milan.

While many Milanese fashion houses are moving their creative direction from women – including Miuccia Prada, Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Angela Missoni – and more women than men work in the fashion industry, Capasa said that efforts are needed to get more women into decision making roll.

“If we look at the boards, the CEOs, at other important roles, there can be an advantage for men,” Capasa said. “” But we don’t want to introduce quotas that oblige companies to promote women. We want to create the conditions so that women have the same opportunities. “

The manifest of the room contains no hard obligations. Instead, it presents concepts that will “serve” as a model for radical reform in terms of diversity and inclusion. “

They were adopted by more than 100 members of the Chamber, including most major fashion houses in Milan, with the exception of Dolce & Gabbana, and will be monitored for progress every year.

They argue for changing representations of the standards for beauty on runways and in campaigns in magazines, and acknowledge that “canons of physical beauty and harmful psychological models have spread throughout the industry.” “They also present inclusion as a business opportunity that can boost financial results while improving customer confidence.

Gucci and Prada have made independent efforts to tackle the scandals. Gucci’s efforts include launching a scholarship program to reach students who are underrepresented in the fashion industry, while Prada announced a diversity council led by two Americans, artist Theaster Gates, and film director Ava DuVernay.

Capasa placed the initiatives of the fashion room in the context of an increasingly globalized industry where 2.5 billion people follow the fashion world on social media accounts and can shift the fortunes of a fashion company with a single post.

Meanwhile, the commercial focus of fashion has shifted to Asia, with Chinese consumers being responsible for 90% of luxury sales growth last year, according to a study by consulting firm Bain & Co.

“The urge to talk about diversity of inclusion comes directly from the fact that globalization has made us understand that you cannot speak in the same way as before,” said Capasa. “The audience has become much larger.”

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press