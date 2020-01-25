Defender Lorenzo Dalle Piagee was invited to Toronto from March 26-28 to showcase his skills for managers, coaches and scouts from the Canadian Football League at CFL Combine.
Dalle Piagee was one of 26 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in Italy in collaboration with the Federazione Italiana di American Football.
“The FIDAF staff did a very well-designed combine. We thank all athletes who took part in the very first combine in Italy, ”said Ryan Janzen, CFL senior director of football.
The event in Florence was the fourth global association this year with six remaining.
“The FIDAF-CFL Combine provides an opportunity to demonstrate the talents of our players, hoping that some of them will one day enter the prominent stage of the Canadian championship while at the same time making the many Italians living in Canada happy and proud to cheer their compatriots, ”said FIDAF President Leoluca Orlando.
The CFL will announce the full list of global players who were invited to Toronto after the 10 Global Combines were completed prior to the CFL Global Draft 2020 on April 16.
Global players invited to the CFL Combine
Combine globally
player
Finland
Micky Kyei
Sebastien Sagne
Sweden
William James
France
Anthony Mahoungou
Tony Anderson
Italy
Lorenzo Dalle Piagee
In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.
In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.
CFL Global Combine Plan
date
place
January 25th
Bristol, England
January 26th
Frankfurt, Germany
February 1st
Tokyo, Japan
February 2nd
Osaka, Japan
February 29th
Copenhagen, Denmark
March, 15
Mexico City, Mexico