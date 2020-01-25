Defender Lorenzo Dalle Piagee was invited to Toronto from March 26-28 to showcase his skills for managers, coaches and scouts from the Canadian Football League at CFL Combine.

Dalle Piagee was one of 26 players who participated in the CFL Global Combine in Italy in collaboration with the Federazione Italiana di American Football.

“The FIDAF staff did a very well-designed combine. We thank all athletes who took part in the very first combine in Italy, ”said Ryan Janzen, CFL senior director of football.

The event in Florence was the fourth global association this year with six remaining.

“The FIDAF-CFL Combine provides an opportunity to demonstrate the talents of our players, hoping that some of them will one day enter the prominent stage of the Canadian championship while at the same time making the many Italians living in Canada happy and proud to cheer their compatriots, ”said FIDAF President Leoluca Orlando.

The CFL will announce the full list of global players who were invited to Toronto after the 10 Global Combines were completed prior to the CFL Global Draft 2020 on April 16.

Global players invited to the CFL Combine

Combine globally

player

Finland

Micky Kyei

Sebastien Sagne

Sweden

William James

France

Anthony Mahoungou

Tony Anderson

Italy

Lorenzo Dalle Piagee

In the 2019 season, the CFL rosters included a global player from outside the United States and Canada for the first time on each team’s active roster and even two more on the roster.

In 2020, the number of global players per team will increase to two in the active squad and up to three in the training squad, with up to 45 global players competing against each other in the league.

CFL Global Combine Plan

date

place

January 25th

Bristol, England

January 26th

Frankfurt, Germany

February 1st

Tokyo, Japan

February 2nd

Osaka, Japan

February 29th

Copenhagen, Denmark

March, 15

Mexico City, Mexico