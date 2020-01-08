Loading...

Personal trainer Jillian Michaels is under fire after some have called her fat shame about pop star Lizzo.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, the 45-year-old television star was asked about previous comments about obesity, which she made in the British women’s health interview in April 2019.

“You can’t glorify obesity,” Michaels repeated in BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” series. “It’s dangerous. It kills people.”

Moderator Alex Berg went on to say that she loves celebrities like Lizzo [31] because she “preaches self-acceptance” and allows the public to celebrate different body types.

“Why do we celebrate her body?” Michaels replied. “Why does it matter? I say. Why don’t we celebrate her music?” Because it won’t be great if she has diabetes. “

The coach continued, “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my child loves her music. But there’s never a moment when I would say,” I’m so glad she’s overweight. “Why does it matter me at all? Why is it my job to take care of your weight? “

After posting a clip of the interview on Twitter, fans of singer “Truth Hurts” immediately came to her defense, and some called Michaels for her previous appearance on the reality weight loss show “Biggest Loser”.

“The only reason we know who Jillian Michaels is is a reality show where people use incredibly unhealthy practices to lose as much weight as possible,” wrote one of the healthiest Vitale tweeters – in a dangerously short amount of time. “

Another follower called her statements “incredibly gross”, while another took note of the “Good as Hell” singer’s energetic stage show.

“Lizzo spends hours every night singing and playing the flute during the intense cardio dance. Just admit that the only self you found for yourself is in your thinness, Jillian. Then go to therapy and do the work to love yourself. “