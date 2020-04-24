It will probably underestimate how much your car will cost you

Photo: AP

There’s insurance, registration fees, inspection fees, parking fees, repairs, fuel, footage, maintenance, fast tickets, traffic cameras, the cost of the car itself, and tools, it works in your car. Everything comes together quickly.

It also depends on what type of car you drive, since a small sedan will be cheaper to maintain than a truck. According to AAA, these costs are averaged as follows:

The AAA study is an estimate of ownership of the new car for five years and 75,000 miles, and counts for what AAA says is a strong and recent surge in financing costs, as well as fuel, maintenance and repair, insurance, registration and taxes, and depreciation.

This means that the AAA study has no consideration of any other categories I’ve mentioned, but, even so, these numbers might seem big, and, according to a new study, you’re not alone. The reason is that when many people think about how much it costs to own a car, they generally think of only two things: their monthly payment and the fuel, even if it is much more.

G / O Media may earn a commission

The study, published this week by four economists in Nature, studied 6,233 car Germans asking them what they thought they were spending on their car versus what they actually were. Economists have found that, on average, people estimate that they spent just over half of what they were actually spending.

Mining emphasis:

We also investigated the four main costs of owning a car: fuel, depreciation, repairs and taxation and insurance. On average, respondents were very close to estimating perfectly how much they would spend on fuel, in accordance with the previous literature13. But they severely underestimated all the other major expenses to run their cars (see “Expensive Adjustment”). To our knowledge, this judgment has not been informed in advance, and may provide leverage points for the conception of new transportation policies.

The study also found that depreciation was the most common underestimation, while those who underestimated their repair costs tended to underestimate them by a fairly large margin compared to the rest, as did those who underestimated their insurance costs and registration.

The study’s authors use this information as a jumping-off point to argue that if consumers were more informed about the cost of a vehicle, perhaps another type of purchase decision, or perhaps they would push for a better one. public transportation, or maybe they would choose to leave a car altogether, and all of that could improve the weather.

All this seems possible to me in Europe, where public transport is taken seriously, although less plausible here in the States, where we consider public transport as a conspiracy to destroy personal freedom and the vast majority of this country it’s inaccessible unless you don’t have a car. .

So instead, let’s turn to the AAA study for a moment and the question of financial burdens, which the study of Nature doesn’t even bother to take into account because they are trying to be conservative.

The AAA study was published last year, which means that the next paragraph is a bit terrifying in light of the recent events that have led the American economy to disaster.

The spike in financial burdens – going from $ 744 to $ 920, an increase of nearly $ 200 – was fueled by rising federal interest rates and higher vehicle prices. He noted that 72-month car loans have become increasingly common – meaning that car buyers are paying more and more, for vehicles that will lose value the moment they are sold. Long-term loans offer lower monthly car payments, but cost a little more to the consumer. AAA found that, on average, every 12 months added to the life of a loan adds up to nearly $ 1,000 in total financial charges.

It is good that 84-month loans have not become more common. What? Tell me who I am? Hmm. It seems, however, that a bad economy will force a crowd of people to reevaluate what they spend their money on. And with your car you can easily do the math, but don’t sleep on depreciation.

The math for me looks like this: I took out a $ 9,600 loan to pay off in January 2014, paying $ 854 in interest over the life of the loan, making the purchase of the car cost $ 10,454 in total. A quick look at Craigslist suggests that I could earn about $ 4,000 these days – assuming I could sell the car in a pandemic – which is $ 1,000 a year in average depreciation. I pay $ 1,240 a year for insurance, $ 40 every year to have the car inspected, and about $ 100 every two years to renew the car’s license plate. I also reliably add one or two parking tickets per year, which we say cost another $ 100. I have no idea how much I spent on maintenance and repairs, although I estimate that about $ 4,000 in all the time I had the car, although it is probably generous. It averages about $ 200 per year in tolls and spends about $ 40 a month on gas (tends to drive only on weekends).

Assuming the same depreciation rate, this means that owning the car costs me about $ 3,680 a year, in this extremely back-of-the-envelope calculation, which feels right, given that AAA says a new one. small sedans cost an average of $ 7,114 a year. The difference between the two numbers is mostly because my car loan is paid off.

Let me know in the comments how much you pay if you want! So far I didn’t know it was that high for me, even if it seemed average, even though I had a bad feeling. Of course, there’s also the possibility (probability? I’m an idiot to go with this) that every step of the way I’ve gotten.

.