It will bring back the masked singer with a very exciting celebrity revelation.

After last week’s Sing-Along show, The Masked Singer is back with a new episode. Tonight, the banana goes head-to-head with the Rhino and Kitty is up against the Frog as they compete for a place in the final six.

So who will be unmasked? Another Smackdown will reveal the identity of a celebrity. And American Talent Sharon Osbourne joins the panel! Let’s start with our recap of masked singers.

Frog vs Kitty

Who is the Frog?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-px-BavEsE [/ embed]

Frog playing Pitbull’s “Fireball” instead of The Masked Singer

Tracks: Like the last new episode, each contestant will pack their bags through an X-ray machine for tonight’s tracks. The Frog bag had a lot of presents. We saw a keyboard with the shaded “I” and “L” keys. He also carried an ice cube tray, a pair of shoes with a ray on them, a Japanese flag. It was also labeled with a tag “Thank God it’s Frogday”.

Performance: The frog lit up the stage, covering Pitbull’s “Fireball.” Although he is not the strongest vocalist and acknowledges that he knows how to work a crowd. It’s a blast on stage and this week was no different!

Guess the judges: Katt Williams, Alfonso Ribeiro, O´Shea Jackson

Who is the Kitty?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7FVl8BHEiw [/ embed]

Kitty playing Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” in The Masked Singer

Tracks: The Kitty had in her purse a dragon, mouse, angel ornament, and papal miter. His label said “If you find me CALL ME ??? Be a hero!”

Performance: Singing “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, it was the first time I wasn’t too impressed with Kitty. Maybe it’s just because the song is too outdated? She hasn’t given me any new life in my opinion, but she remains a strong vocalist. There is no doubt about it!

Guess the judges: Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, Kate Bosworth

Kitty lost the match against Rana, which means she will be singing on the Smackdown at the end of the show. But knowing that you will fight the banana or the rhino, we would say you have a very good shot!

Banana vs rhino

Who is the banana?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSxkDjXIdkQ [/ embed]

Banana playing “Knockin ‘at the Gate of Heaven” by Bob Dylan in The Masked Singer

Tracks: The Banana Bag had labels with the Rolling Stones tongue logo and “BACKSTAGE CREW” written on a leopard print background. The bag contained bug spray, a Nashville Sheriff badge, and a cat. Jenny points out that the cat may be a reference to a “cat scan.”

Performance: Banana sang Bob Dylan’s “Knockin ‘On Heaven’s Door.’ I think this is a perfect song for him because he’s right in his wheelhouse.

Guess the judges: Bret Michaels, Keith Urban, Kid Rock

Who is the rhino?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwIpSEOsV0w [/ embed]

Rhino performing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber in The Masked Singer

Tracks: The rhino bag went through the x-ray, revealing a handful of clues. We saw a blue stamp, a charcoal stick in a half Christmas, a Tennessee flag, a yellow house. The bag also had two labels with “RhiNO Secrets” and a bass.

Performance: Rhino gave him my favorite performance of the night, he reached out, singing “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. First of all, I love the song! But he made it his own and it was a great choice of song. He’s fine in his country / pop realm, so I think he fits well. Personally, it’s my favorite of this group. I hope you make it far.

Guess the judges: Sam Hunt, David Hasselhoff, Jonathan Scott

After his solo performances, Rhino was declared the winner. That means Banana has to compete with Kitty in tonight’s Smackdown.

Sinking: Kitty vs. Banana

Kitty vs Banana in The Masked Singer Smackdown

Kitty kicked off Smackdown, singing “Unstoppable” by Sia. I think this has been my favorite performance so far. And covering Sia is no easy task! Then Banana was up to the task, playing The Commodores’ “Brick House.” Along with Kitty, this was not a competition. Banana had fun with the song, but when it was removed, it was no surprise.

The Banana is revealed in season 3 of The Masked Singer

With the banana removed, the panelists had to put up their supposed endings. Jenny predicted it was Bret Michaels. Ken thought it was Brad Paisley. Guest panelist Sharon Osbourne said she “knew” it was Bret Michaels, who Nicole “stole” and guessed as well. Robin backed us all up by guessing the Poison singer as well.

Finally, it was revealed that the banana was …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPsAKH0LIlI [/ embed]

The banana reveals to be Bret Michaels in The Masked Singer

Bret Michaels!

Just as we predicted! Next week, we’ll be back with the first six. Kitty, Frog, Rhino, Turtle, Astronaut and Night Angel will sing to keep the mask on. But they will finally be together in one episode. Join us again for The Masked Singer, next Wednesday at 8 / 7c on FOX!

.