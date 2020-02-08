‘It will be better than where I am’: Homeless woman in San Jose receives a call that could knock the roof over her head

SAN JOSE, California (KGO) – There is no shortage of content on the Internet. A recent Reddit post says comments and compassion for a homeless woman in San Jose.

“My connection to Reddit has helped me not to become completely alienated from society,” Robin Powers told ABC7 News. “Lots of people who have been here for a long time, it is just like that.”

Powers has been homeless for five years. On Wednesday, she shared promising news with Reddit. Her contribution was titled: “I got a call from Housing today!”

Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing called Powers to put a roof over their heads.

“I was married. I had a two-bedroom apartment. I worked in accounting,” she said.

However, Powers has since divorced and is currently suffering from a connective tissue disorder that has prevented her from working.

“It won’t kill you, but it won’t make life easier for you,” she said of her condition.

Powers lives under a freeway in South Bay to prevent winter weather from destroying everything she owns.

“There aren’t a lot of tarpaulins you can put on a tent to keep it dry. It’s a tent. No matter what you do with it, it’s fabric,” added Powers. “You can only do so much. So I like the concrete above me.”

Powers isn’t the only one out there.

“To be honest, we all have to be inside,” she said.

Therefore, ABC7 News contacted the district’s Office for Supportive Housing (OSH) to learn more about their procedures.

No one was immediately available for comment on Friday afternoon, but the office provided a diagram explaining the coordinated assessment process.

According to the county’s health and safety website, “… all homeless people complete a standard assessment tool (VI-SPDAT (Vulnerability Index Service Priority Decision Assessment Tool)) that takes into account the household situation and identifies the best type of housing intervention to help them Tackling problems situation. “

From there, “a community queue of eligible households will be created from the default rating. The community queue will be used to fill spaces in the county for permanent housing programs, including permanent support and quick re-housing.”

The district’s procedure reduces the need for the unprotected to seek help separately from each service provider.

Powers said the system would help build a better bay area.

“Every building that has gone up, I know someone there, I know someone there. So it really happens for people I know,” she said of new housing complexes for the formerly homeless. “It’s not just a few people here and there. It’s not just people in shelters. They take people off the streets – really needy, needy people who need it.”

Powers said their venture started two years ago. Now it finally starts.

After the call on Wednesday, she said she ordered papers on Thursday. On Friday, Powers said she had seen a doctor to check on her disability. Next Saturday, Powers said, officials will come to see if she is actually homeless.

“Then I’ll give them all on Monday. They’ll say my package is complete – I don’t know what that means – but it sounds exciting. I don’t know where they’ll take me, but it’s’ I’ll be better than where I am, “Powers told ABC7 News.

Powers said she was looking forward to “just walking away and not wondering what will happen to my things while I’m away. I don’t wonder if it will be there if anyone will go in. If any government Organization will sweep everything away because that has happened to me before. “

Powers is also pleased to “be able to connect things”.

“Being able to connect things. I hate loading so much. Oh, I hate loading so much,” she said. “That and can shower.”

Powers is currently working on completing the required review processes.

More stories and videos about building a better bay can be found here.

<noscript><iframe class="iframe-shortcode" src="https://abcotv.formstack.com/forms/kgo_babba_story_submission" data-height-small="300" data-height-medium="540" data-height-large="720"></noscript>

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.