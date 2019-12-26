It was the best time; it was the worst of times

Loading...

Win a gold medal in Rio: After beating Spain 24-0 in the quarterfinals and Canada 17-5 in the semifinals, the Australian women's team of seven became heroes overnight by beating the rival from New Zealand 24-17 to win a famous gold medal. It was a wonderful time for the game and the smiles on the faces of the new golden girls from Australia were brilliant to see. Honorable mention goes to the men's and women's teams, both of which won trumps at the 2018 Sydney Sevens.

Defeat the All Blacks in Perth: A Perth Bledisloe was something new, as were the amazing Wallabies the All Blacks 47-26 this year. The beating created a real conviction that Australia could potentially go all the way at the World Cup. It was also the highest number of points accumulated by a team on the All Blacks and the biggest winning margin of Australia against their trans-Tasman rivals.

The socks

The Israel Folau saga: The endless story seems to have been made and dusted after an agreement was reached earlier this month, but not after endless debate, speculation, a war of words and negative headlines. The problem completely ruined the 2018 season after an initial comment, then again this year when Folau doubled down in a clear message that he was going to be his own man. Whichever side of the argument you are on, we can all agree that it is better for rugby than the whole saga is now behind us.

World Cup 2019: Michael Cheika was luckier than a cat with nine lives to survive a shocking 2018 year in which the Wallabies won four of the 13 tests. Nevertheless, he entered the World Cup with a game plan that he was going to live or die, even if the players, commentators and those around him thought it might not be not be the way to go. Australia followed Fiji at halftime before winning 39-21, but the critical defeat was against Wales in the group stages. He set up a quarter-final against England in which Australia has never really been on the hunt. It was statistically the worst Wallabies World Cup and Cheika resigned a day later, revealing that he had no relationship with general manager Raelene Castle. It was a forgetful campaign to say the least, because Castle was also forced to apologize to World Rugby for the behavior of some members of the Wallabies.

It has been a long year for Michael Hooper and the Wallabies. Credit: Getty

Losing in Samoa: A few months before the 2011 World Cup campaign, Australia's 32-23 defeat against Samoa was a shock.

Superstars

Israel Folau: Become the best tryscorer in Super Rugby and regularly found a way to get through paint in Test rugby. Few – if any – have been better in the air. Such a waste.

David Pocock: An absolute breakdown warrior and the benchmark for players around the world. Despite countless injuries, Pocock has continued to return from adversity and has been one of Australia's most trusted figures. A notable mention should be addressed to Michael Hooper; a very different # 7 but its day as good as anyone. What a pleasure it was to watch these two in action together.

The golden girl from Australia, Charlotte Caslick, on the fly.

Charlotte Caslick: Played in Australia's gold medal at the Rio Olympics and became a hero for young girls who want to practice one of the most dynamic sports in the world for women.

The also-rans

Western Force: After a number of lean years, the ARU made the tough decision to blow up the West Australian Super Rugby franchise. The Force did not fall without fighting, with billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest arriving late that evening, offering millions of dollars to bail out the club. Rugby WA appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of New South Wales, but without success. The news shook the club, the players and the staff having to move. This did not lack hatred for the ARU and forced the organization to rename Rugby Australia. There are still underlying tensions in the west.

James O’Connor: A number of out-of-scope incidents have seen O & # 39; Connor lose his Australian rugby contract in 2013. He returned briefly in 2015 before being caught with cocaine in Paris in 2017. He is almost become the biggest waste of talent before, in one way or another, to the surprise of many have returned to represent the Wallabies this year. It was a great display of faith and O’Connor performed well in his eight tests.

Blue bolts

Jordan Petaia:

The teenage prodigy had barely played any Super Rugby when he was selected to the Australian team of 31 men for the World Cup. He scored an early try against Uruguay on the wing and out of nowhere was named 13th in the quarterfinals against England. Chances are he is still playing for the Wallabies when we review the next decade. It could be anything.

Capitulation of the British and Irish Lions: After two close cases in the first and second British Irish Lions tests of 2013, Australia's 41-16 loss in the decisive Sydney game was a big disappointment and few could have seen it coming.

Crystal ball

We are in 2029 and Super Rugby is gone, New Zealand has finally swept South Africa and joined Australia in a 12-team trans-Tasman competition which also includes Fiji and a Japanese team. The games are only streamed via online platforms because that's how people consume their sport now, and New Zealand teams are still regular champions. However, the competition has struggled over the past 10 years trying to prevent top talent from going abroad, with Rugby Australia opening the floodgates for test eligibility.

In other news, Fiji and Japan joined a six-team rugby championship, the Wallabies have won three of Bledisloe's last 10 Cups (first under Dave Rennie in 2020) while testing in 39; northern hemisphere are still incredibly popular as a game. Keep growing.

England won the 2023 Rugby World Cup, while North America hosted an extremely successful 2027 tournament won by New Zealand, which narrowly beat Japan in the final.

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

