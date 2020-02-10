It was’ Moms’ night out ‘at the Oscars of 2020

Updated: 9:55 PM EST February 9, 2020

Celebrities like Laura Dern, Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron have hit the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards with their mothers as their dates. In addition to her mother, Diane Ladd, Dern also brought her children, Ellery Harper and Jaya Harper. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves coordinated with mother Patricia Taylor in black and white suits. It’s a mothers night out at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony tonight. For many of those on the A-list, the coveted Oscars affair was an opportunity to shine some well-deserved light on the people who helped make it happen: their mothers. Laura Dern, who has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for her role in Marriage Story, brought her mother, Diane Ladd, who has a few Oscar nominations in her sleeve from her decades-long acting career. Dern also brought her children, Ellery Harper and Jaya Harper, to the red carpet. Keanu Reeves is apparently also a mom’s boy, because he hit the red carpet of Oscars with mother Patricia Taylor in tow. Reeves, who will be one of the presenters at tonight’s show, had a fitting moment with Taylor. While the actor put on a classic black suit and bow tie, Taylor looked elegantly chic in a white suit and pumps. Charlize Theron, nominated in the Best actress category for her lead role in Bombshell, also brought her mother. While Theron was stunned in a dragging black dress, mother Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz wore a sophisticated night blue dress. It is probably safe to say that these Oscars mothers are the real winners tonight.



