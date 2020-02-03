“It Was Chaos” – Residents living near Speedibake Blaze feared their homes would go up in flames

Residents living near Speedibake have described the moment the factory went up in fear for fear that their homes would be the next.

The huge building burned shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and the residents of Lawefield Way were instructed to vacate their homes.

The fire that hits the Lawefield Way houses on the right side of the picture. (supplied by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Shane Mars, who lives in an apartment across the street from the bakery building, said: “The first thing I saw was the smoke that passed.

“It was so close that I thought the apartment next door was about to catch fire.

“The speed at which it was increasing was just scary. I just couldn’t believe it, it was chaos.

“One wonders why it opened so quickly and what was so flammable.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly it got out of control, it was just terrible.

“If the wind had blown in our direction, all of these apartments would have disappeared.

“The smoke that night was terrible and at the time people didn’t know if the smoke contained asbestos, it was scary.”

Tim Blank, who lives on Lawefield Way, said he noticed a small amount of smoke when he left the house on Saturday afternoon and returned later that day to find that his street was closed.

He said: “It was a nightmare to get in here. At the end of our street was a policeman who signaled to me not to come down the street.

“I stopped and said that everyone was evacuated. We have a dog, so I came for the dog and then I went and we went to my parents.”

Tim and his girlfriend Kirsty returned home later that night after a neighbor told them the street had been reopened. They were relieved that their home was intact.

“I was expecting the house to go black from the smoke,” said Tim. “But we had no damage, it smelled a bit funky – although not like donuts.

“A representative from Speedibake came in yesterday and told us that the fire started near a cold room with polystyrene in the walls so it smells of the smell.

“All of Wakefield must have been down this road to stop and take photos. This is the street closest to the building.

“It is the first real news that I have been close to in my whole life.

“It was a shock to wake up on Sunday and see the devastation it caused for us to look out of the bedroom window and see it.

“I’m amazed at how quickly it was caused. It’s one of the worst things in the world, fire, it’s so devastating.”

At its peak, 20 fire engines and 140 firefighters were on site trying to control the flames.

The city was covered in a black cloud of smoke when firefighters stormed the scene.

During the fire, not only residents but also parts of the city center including The Ridings shopping center were evacuated as a precaution.

Fears that the smoke contained asbestos particles were later dismissed.

Jean Larkin, who has lived in her apartment for over two years, was in downtown Wakefield when she started receiving calls about the fire.

She said she was forced to stay with her sister on Saturday night, but had no idea if he was affected at home.

She said: “I came back on Sunday morning and there was just so much smoke and it was still very windy.

“I was really scared because I thought I couldn’t have an apartment. I didn’t know that it was as serious as it is.

“When I saw the building, I just thought ‘Oh my lord’.”

Hillary Shuttler of Lawefield Lane said she was returning home when she first saw signs of fire and initially thought the smoke was from Thornes Park.

She said: “We came towards Wakefield and when we climbed the top of the hill we saw the smoke. Since we were stuck in a traffic jam, we saw quite a few fire engines turning into the park and we thought it was there.

“We came back just in time. We were concerned about the chickens that live in the garden below.

“We can smell it a bit, but we were so lucky that the wind blew the other way.

“If the wind had blown (this way), it could have caught our trees.”