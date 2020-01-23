It was announced as one of the earliest fortifications of Quebec City, but not? | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

For the relevant pieces of wood, Simard says that the details are clear: one tree was cut down in 1751 and the other in 1775 or later.

Simard claims that he is not a historian or an archaeologist and does not want to start a debate about what his findings mean. But he says that while dating trees can sometimes not provide a definitive answer, the results in this case are “clearly beyond reasonable doubt.”

“I can only say that the documents I have received so far were not cut in 1693,” he said. “It is clear that in 1693 they could not have been used to build anything.”

Archaeologists made the discovery in 2018 while digging in the mud on the site of a future apartment development on Ste-Ursule Street, within the walls of the old city.

The announcement of the discovery was big news in the provincial capital, with the Prime Minister of Quebec, Francois Legault, who described it as an inspiring reminder of the origins of the nation of Quebec.

Jean-Yves Pintal, who led the excavation on behalf of Ruralys, said that the palisade was symbolically important because it meant a kind of maturity for the young city – the first time that France deserves its new colony for real protection.

In a report that was submitted last month to the culture department of Quebec, Ruralys included research into the dating of trees, but concluded that the whole of the evidence, including carbon dating, points to a military structure from the late 17th century.

Dominique Lalande, the director of the company, said that “no doubt is possible” that what they found is the original fort, known as the Beaucours palisade.

The evidence to support this includes soil analysis and artifacts found on the site – including a piece of saber, a musketball, and a shoe buckle probably produced in 1693.

The location of the find and the building techniques correspond to those in historical descriptions and maps from that time. Carbon dating placed the artifacts somewhere in the 17th century, Lalande said.

“It is not just one specialized analysis that completely undoes all archaeological data,” she said in a telephone interview, adding that disagreements between specialists are not uncommon and “no reason for panic.”

In a statement, the Culture Department of Quebec said it had accepted Ruralys’ report and considered it satisfactory.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2019

