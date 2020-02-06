It was always the escalade

“Some people don’t always think of” Cadillac “when they think of an Escalade,” Rob Hunwick, Cadillac’s most important exterior designer, told us today at a launch event in New York. “They don’t say,” I’m driving a Cadillac, “they say,” I’m driving an Escalade. “

Hunwick’s point was to indicate the recognition and strength of the Escalade name, and it is a good one. During the ups and downs of Cadillac there was really only one car that people consistently knew and could name. That was the Escalade. And now that the Cadillac Escalade 2021 has finally arrived, it is a true Cadillac flagship that is worth agreeing with something beyond the usual everyday of General Motors. Something like a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a BMW X7 or a Lincoln Navigator.

Photo: Cadillac

When Cadillac called the now deceased CT6 his “flagship,” part of me was never completely convinced. I recognized that the car was nice, but definitely not overly lush. I knew that a flagship should be a luxury car. The interior could not hold anything, from BMW or Mercedes-Benz and the reception was lukewarm at best. I wanted plush leather that would swallow me whole. Carpets in which I would lose my change. A sound system that can accurately replicate the heartbeat of a butterfly. Shit like that.

The Escalade is the last true Cadillac, as Raphael Orlove noted in 2013, and it is a sentiment that I still agree with today, seven years later. The Escalade always felt that it existed as an outlier from the usual Cadillac range – mainly because it has a real, observable name instead of an anonymous jumble of alphanumeric nonsense. “Escalade” is reminiscent of something big, something imposing. Even for people who are not cars. What does ATS-V mean for everyone? Nothing.

Photo: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik

And the Escalade 2021 is absolutely large. The front grille is spacious and forces you to be physical: you have to step in when you open the doors. A footboard automatically unfolds to give you a head start. As soon as you are inside, a lush interior awaits.

The Escalade Cadillac that we saw was in the upper platinum finish. The interior felt like you were boarding a private plane: thick white carpets on the floor, creamy white leather seats, cloud-like headlining and beautifully inlaid wood accents that a Chris-Craft owner would have appreciated.

Did it finally happen? Has GM finally created an interior that can be considered luxurious? And not just Detroit-specific luxury, but luxury enough to stand on its own against European car manufacturers? Because it certainly seemed that way. The Escalade boosts its game so much compared to the other cars that Cadillac offers that it seems to occupy its own stratosphere of the line-up. A castle built next to the modest bedroom with two bedrooms, the XT4, XT6 and the like. And it all comes down to the details.

The rear lights are, if you look closely, multi-layered and multi-dimensional.

Photo: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik

The doors themselves have five different types and colors of upholstery – the fabric is now in place again, but never in places (such as the armrest) that you would touch regularly or would be difficult to clean. The doors also have soft close options.

Photo: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik

The buttons and switches feel substantively.

Photo: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik

The dashboard evolves into a metal cover with a pattern as it approaches the windshield.

Photo: Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

Then there is the screen. It is a thin and curved OLED screen, measured 38 inches in total diagonally. The touch sensitivity reflects that of a smartphone; the colors are vivid, the blacks very black. It is powered by the two-megapixel wide-angle cameras that hang over the entire body of the Escalade. This screen will certainly not be cheap to replace.

Photo: Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

Photo: Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

And finally, the new Escalade is offered with Super Cruise as an option, which is GM’s semi-autonomous driver function. Super Cruise is perhaps one of the best and coolest things GM currently offers and it was a crime that the company took almost three years to put it on the best car it currently makes. (My conspiracy brain believes that Cadillac insisted on calling the CT6 the “flagship”, even though it wasn’t because that was the first car to offer Super Cruise. GM knew the CT6 wouldn’t sell in large numbers, because sedan, and therefore would reduce the number of Super Cruise users on the road, thereby avoiding potentially disputed situations.)

But now that GM has smoothed Super Cruise and got the lane choices, it is ready to roll it out on a large scale.

Cadillac has had a rough years, but now it has this Escalade. It is the only car that Cadillac really could not afford. I am not saying that this is the car that will turn the whole operation, but it is at least proof to me that someone in the company can build something that people actually want to buy.

I have not driven the new Escalade yet, but after sitting in it today and understanding the possibilities of Super Cruise, I have never been convinced that the Escalade has always been Cadillac’s flagship.

Photo: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik. (TagsToTranslate) 2021 Cadillac Escalade