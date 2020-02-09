It was a remarkable week in American politics – how will this affect the future?

Wow! What an extraordinary week in national and local politics. We watched the fiasco in the Iowa caucuses last Monday (which further blurred the Democratic presidential nomination competition), the State of the Union speech of the president on Tuesday (with Nancy Pelosi ripping) and, finally, the end of the accusation process with a Senate vote to acquit Wednesday (marked by a surprising voice of Mitt Romney convict). We look at consequences at national and local level.

The two Utah senators are divided on charges, with Romney being the only Republican to vote to throw the president out of office. What are the consequences for Romney and the rest of the Utah delegation? Has deposition hurt or helped Trump’s re-election prospects?

Pignanelli: “We know for the past three years that this is an important election. But on the first day, the Democrats in Des Moines shot it. They can’t even count farmers holding their hands up in a gym. “- Stephen Colbert

The constitutional process of accusation observed and endured by Americans reflects a root canal procedure – painful, but quickly forgotten. Due to recent events, the nation was reminded of the not too distant fact of President William Clinton was deposed … when acquitted. The vibrant economy of the late 90s and his strong personality overshadowed such memories.

Therefore, history suggests that the accusation procedures alone will not hamper the re-election of Trump. By the autumn, the dynamics, including the economy, the results of other research and the Democratic candidate, will determine the election results. This also means that Romney will receive intense criticism from local and national politicians in the short term, but various controversies will soon dominate the talks. The recent procedure will become a historical footnote.

A long-term beneficiary of the Senate Process could be a Congressman Ben McAdams. He can use Romney’s voice to ward off the anticipated attacks for his support for the accusations.

Accusation proceedings aroused moderate interest among Americans who probably would not like to think about it in the future – just like root canal treatment.

Webb: The big result is that Trump survived deposition stronger than ever and will remain in office and meet voters in November. Personally, I think that’s good for the country. Trump’s actions were not “perfect” but did not reach the level that he needed to be removed from his position. I do not agree with this and I agree with the senator. Mike Lee and repeats. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart and John Curtis.

I want to give Romney the benefit of the doubt and not attribute his voice to sour grapes over Trump who has rejected him as Secretary of State, or his general aversion to Trump (remember Romney’s harrowing criticism of Trump on moral grounds in 2016).

In explaining his voice, Romney repeatedly referred to his strong religious beliefs and said that his “oath before God” demanded his voice to condemn. Some of the Utahns I spoke to felt that Romney wrapped themselves in their religion to justify his voice – and they didn’t appreciate it.

I don’t think Romney meant that. I assume he acknowledges that members of his same church and other religions, just as devout as he has, have taken the same oath before God, have drawn a completely different conclusion. There is no religious martyr here.

Some also questioned the moralization of Romney, given his inconsistencies (some called it flip-flopping) in different positions when he was looking for the GOP presidential nomination, as opposed to his positions when he served and sought a position in liberal Massachusetts .

In the future, I don’t think Romney has completely burned all the bridges with his colleagues or the administration. But I think he will have to work harder than ever to effectively represent Utah.

Trump’s long SOTU speech was made for viral moments on social media, while welcoming countless guests in tender anecdotes and bragging about the economy. Was this speech delivered under a cloud of accusation effective for the president?

Pignanelli: I watched every minute. This incredibly choreographed entertainment event alternated between frustrating, moving, shocking and exciting. The hyperpartisanism of the speech (which should not have surprised anyone) was matched by similar extreme emotions in the audience – especially the indefensible antics of the house speaker.

Trump noted that he works hard for re-election by not only appealing to his base, but also focusing on minority communities. The hope is to increase support among them, and at the same time to assure suburban voters that he cares about different Americans. So the presentation of 80 minutes was classic Trump – which was his intention and strategy.

Webb: Trump managed to strengthen his base while creating some moving moments. He took really conservative positions, without apology, while enracing his Democratic opponents. It was not a speech designed to bring the country together, but that was not even possible in the current environment.

Will the debacle in the Iowa caucuses affect the Utah party caucus system?

Pignanelli: Caucus supporters – from both sides – love the power that their small group possesses and will defend this old anachronistic holdover from a bygone era, regardless of the obvious inefficiencies.

Webb: Iowa was a big shame for the Democrats. Utah’s dual-track nomination process (not applicable to the presidential race) is much better.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake lawyer, lobbyist and political advisor. Email: [email protected]