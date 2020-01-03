It was a Merry Christmas, in fact – The Reporter

Loading...

Although we are already in a new year, for the Christmas Wish program it is another year, another closing!

Thanks to our amazing community partners and local residents, we serve approximately 1,700 children. It all starts with the Family Resource Center that enrolls our families in schools and community locations. Local businesses, service organizations, churches and schools raised money and fulfilled ornaments. Volunteers entered data, sorted toys, received gifts from donors and distributed those gifts to recipients. We were lucky to enjoy the same location as last year: many square feet thanks to the Quinn family. We donate extra bicycles and toys to ride through the efforts of the Salvation Army and firefighters; warm clothes and blankets came from the Winter Garb unit; and tons of toys were delivered from the fire department.

We coordinate with the Salvation Army, city and county offices and local corporations. Travis Credit Union, Genentech, CMF, Janssen and high schools were among our main sponsors. We finish and clean more than a week before Christmas with plenty of time to finish our own purchases and wraps.

You are the community that made it possible again for 36th consecutive year. You are the community that continues to be interested in your immense generosity towards those in need. It is amazing what can be achieved when so many work in a coordinated and concerted effort to help others. It was certainly a Merry Christmas and the happiest of the holidays for both those who gave and those who received!

Thanks as always, Vacaville!

– Deb McGuire / The Elves of Christmas Wish