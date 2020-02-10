It (the 2021 Jaguar F-Type) is yellow

Photo: All photos Credit Jaguar

It is my pleasure to announce today that it (the Jaguar F-Type 2021) is yellow. That is, of the paint colors available on the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, some colors are not yellow, while one is.

The yellowness of this color is flawless.

That is, there is no doubt that the color (yellow) is something that is clearly and universally identified as such. So yellow earlier.

The yellowness of this paint is both good and clear, and also beautiful, if I may be so brave to say it.

I would even say that its beauty is equally matched in its obstinacy, in its joy, in its wonder, in its novelty and in its spectacle. Look! Her! Yellow! It is yellow. It’s good, and it’s yellow, which is great. The quality of being that it owns is yellow. And to be good. And to be a good yellow.

Imagine it now: it’s winter. You make your way through a lowland forest. The early morning becomes steady mid-morning, while you consider your options as to whether it is too late for a snack, lunch seems to loom in your mind, but the memory of breakfast is still rattling around there. You enter an open space, the dew is still hanging. Do you remember at this moment of being suddenly out of their cover that it is the birthday of the trees. You wonder if you see buds poking from steep branches. And somehow, despite everything, looking next to you, you see a single flower that should not be more than an inch (2.54 cm) off the ground. The spotty ground cover is otherwise a mix of brown and flat green, hard to even give a name to the color beyond gray if you were printed on it. But this one flower, six-petal and minute, gives details even on this small scale, is nothing but clear, bright, exuberant yellow. The 2021 Jaguar F-Type is that flower.

Let me say it that way, for clarity. If there was a wizard who stepped onto the earth from another astral plane and immediately with the biggest eyebrow removed, removed, removed and solved all cars that had not turned yellow, the specific 2021 Jaguar F-types would remain yellow. To be honest, not the worst that can happen.

