IT spending will be visualized through new lenses as business resumes after COVID-19

Information technology budgets are picking up as companies begin to make their post-pandemic recovery, and projects are likely to look through a new lens that is about savings, agility. and the resilience of growth and experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in labor losses, closing down business, a sharp fall in discretionary spending and more debt. Companies have taken care to cover lines of credit to present their balance sheets.

This reality means that computer budgets will be suppressed. The IDC plans to reduce IT spending, but predicting a fund is a work in progress.

And a recent PwC CFO poll found that more than half of financial results see spending on technology as something that will be under the most scrutiny. Other areas that are geared towards cuts are capital overhead and facilities, followed by labor and operations.

That is, your technology projects can reduce costs in some areas, such as commercial real estate, capital expenditure, labor and processes. Not all industries manage their computer budgets in the same way. For example, Ray Wang, director of Constellation Research, sees industry IT spending as breaking down.

Contrast the decrease in computer spending with how you do business before COVID 19. Earlier, IT spending had the following characteristics:

The line of business leaders controlled more IT budgets than CIOs. The projects combined with improving customer experiences and revenue growth. And going digital was a priority.

The only one of those three that sticks is the latest feature. The more digital companies in their distribution, work and productivity did well. Some digital transformation projects did not even produce results until COVID-19.

Now, the computer careers race is going to be more digital as a way to reduce costs and grow over time (such as when there is a vaccine for COVID-19).

As noted above, commercial real estate costs will be difficult to justify in any post-pandemic recovery plan. Businesses have shown massively that they can have workers from home without much hassle. The result is that you will need fewer offices to support. Spending on business continuity will go well and things like open office plans and leverage benefits for employees likely to be re-evaluated according to social distance guidelines. Investments in things like data centers, offices and travel will be severely scrutinized if not fully complemented.

Forrester noted in a research report:

Businesses have been forced into an unprecedented experiment with remote work and business travel bans. An IT leader told us, “In our culture, the prevailing wisdom was that you could never provide the service we do without being in the office. Remotely delivering it has led to this belief.” Businesses will never return to normal pre-pandemic; employees will insist on home work and mobile flexibility, and call into question the need for air travel and in-person meetings. Business executives who have experienced the shortcomings of existing technology environments will require that IT accelerate roadmaps for infrastructure and application modernization, high performance networking, high availability architectures, speed automation and reliability and cloud for scale and flexibility.

Wang said the upcoming IT gaming book will revolve around business continuity, resilience, cloud, analytics for multiple business scenarios, remote work, security tools and automation such as artificial intelligence.

If this IT spend environment is replicated for several years, companies are likely to be more efficient than ever and have more diversity in sales channels, supply chains, and working methods. All of these items should produce better profit margins over time. For now, many companies are just trying to survive and develop their post-pandemic computer strategies. In just a few weeks, the 2020 computer game notebook was scrapped.A new one is being formed as we speak.