It seems that Antarctica has broken its temperature record

Worldwide, high temperature records dominate absolutely low temperature records. Now an Argentinian research station has just observed the warmest temperature in Antarctica: a sultry 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 Celsius).

Like all reports of high temperatures that have been toppled today, the relentlessly warming climate of the Earth does not create heat waves or events in hot weather – but it amplifies or enhances it. Researchers at the Argentine research station Esperanza have set the record temperature on Thursday. The base opened in 1952.

“Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record, but we will of course begin a formal evaluation of the record as soon as we have complete data from SMN (El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional) and the meteorological conditions surrounding the event , “Randal Cerveny, an expert in climate extremes at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said in a statement.

The Antarctic Peninsula, at the northern tip of the ice-covered continent where the Esperanza station is located, “is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet,” according to the WMO. It has warmed almost 5.4F (3C) since the 1950s.

It is therefore logical that on the Antarctic peninsula Antarctica recorded its hottest temperature ever (the previous record of 63.5F, or 17.5C, was also observed at the Esperanza station in 2015). It is now in the middle of summer in Antarctica, and a weather event with wind warming up as they descend quickly (enemy wind) forms the basis for what is probably the new heat record of Antarctica.

While the Antarctic Peninsula is warming up rapidly, the larger Antarctic continent is still a vast, ice-cold land mass – with mountains to their necks in ice. The deep, cold interior of Antarctica rarely reaches above 32F, the melting point of water.

But along the edge of Antarctica, where ice sheets meet the oceans, the relatively warmer ocean water, not air, is the most threatening. These warmer waters eat away at the bottom of the ends of Antarctic ice sheets floating across the ocean, called ice shelves. Criticism, these ice trays meet the ocean floor and act as plugs, stopping colossal amounts of ice to flow unimpeded into the water and possibly raising sea levels with many feet.

These ice sheets are destabilized nowadays. In the last thirty years, the amount of ice flowing from destabilized glaciers in West Antarctica has doubled.

Scientists document the changes vigilantly.

