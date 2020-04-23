It Seems Like Luke Rockhold is Getting The “Itch” to Fight Again

Immediately after Luke Rockhold was taken out by Jan Blachowicz previous year, the previous middleweight champ didn’t audio extremely eager on combating yet again.

But, in a much more current job interview Rockhold has completed, the 35-12 months-previous documented he could be hunting to toss hands again.

Impression Credit score: UFC / YouTube

Rockhold states he “might” be having the “itch” to battle

Rockhold confronted Blachowicz at UFC 239 previous July, in what was his light-weight-heavyweight debut in the Octagon. Foremost up to the bout there was a great deal of talk about Rockhold probably facing the champ Jon Jones prior to the 12 months was up.

Blachowicz, nevertheless, experienced other concepts, and he knocked Rockhold out in two.

Pursuing the loss, Rockhold stopped short of stating he was retired. But the embellished fighter also described that combating wasn’t a precedence, and that he was going to target on other items (like his modeling job).

Effectively, extra recently Rockhold spoke with MMA United kingdom. Though discussing his potential, and whether he’ll combat all over again, he mentioned this (quotes by way of MMA Combating).

“That’s why I just retained my mouth shut,” Rockhold said. “People just do it to find attention.

I’m not striving to like make some large statement, make attention about it when I’m not guaranteed about it.

“Here we are now. I’m finding much healthier and I could possibly be acquiring an itch. We’ll see.”

“…“I’ve just got to get healthier. It’s receiving wholesome and acquiring every thing proper and just having some time off. I have been pushing it so tough for 15 many years in this sport.

It is nice to have a break, mentally it is freeing. Get centered on some other points I can do and there is a large amount to maintain and maintain up with.”

Rockhold, who is coming off shoulder operation, also experienced this to say about a feasible opponent.

“A whole lot of attention-grabbing possibilities,” Rockhold teased. “If Anderson [Silva] is nonetheless fascinated and seemingly he is, maybe, you never ever know.

[Chris] Weidman’s obtained a struggle coming up. If a little something, he comes out of that nicely, you never know. There is options.”

What could be subsequent?

So, centered off these comments, it unquestionably seems like there is a great opportunity that we’ll see Rockhold struggle once more. Rockhold was booked to rematch Chris Weidman in 2018 but he was pressured out owing to injuries.

At this stage, even so, you would think there may well be additional fascination in seeing Rockhold battling Silva. The two have never ever fought, and on paper, it has the potential to be a rather attention-grabbing match-up.