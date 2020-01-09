It pays to wait until O'Shea realizes his vision for 2020

Loading...

“I had a few months off, but from August I had no horses because I hadn’t been on sale. I didn’t really have a large team at the start, I was just dependent on what I could get from some loyal owners.

“We were about a year behind and you can see that from what is happening now.”

It’s great to see how the team has progressed in the past few weeks. It feels good at the moment.

The new year started for O’Shea with a double pack on January 1, followed by a double pack in Canterbury two days later. It was about his eight winners in December, his best month since returning as a public trainer.

“It was important to lift people up in the stable. No matter how many times you say it will take time, nothing beats the winners, ”said O’Shea. “It is great to see how the team has progressed in the past few weeks. It’s a good feeling right now. “

It will likely stay that way when a group of talented gallop runners meet up with O’Shea polish in Randwick on Saturday. Southern Lad, Rocha Clock and Killer Instinct are all advanced types and will help the stable return to the top of the coaching premiership.

While O’Shea doesn’t have the numbers to challenge Chris Waller, Godolphin, or Peter and Paul Snowden, he expects to be among them with an excellent hit rate, and the Saturday trio is a big part of the future.

“You could all get through to keep company. It just had to wait for them to finish and that’s where we are now, “said O’Shea.” Southern Lad just wasn’t lucky enough to be fair to him. The other two won. “

Southern Lad wants to return to the winners’ circle in Randwick on Saturday to maintain the momentum of the John O’Shea in 2020. Credit: AAP

Southern Lad, a five-year-old ocean park, has a couple of seconds and a fifth to show that it is preparing for races that have regular checks and barriers.

“He must be lucky, but if you look at the speed map for him on Saturday, it’s sticky again. He’ll be in a difficult situation, “said O’Shea.” If he has the breaks, he’s ready to win the race. “

Rocha Clock and Killer Instinct are working on their grades and have attracted the attention of good judges with their recent victories. Rocha Clock’s remarkable win of two back, bombarding the start five lengths before storming to victory on the Kensington course over 1400m, ensured this.

Loading

She found Mr. Dependable too hard when she got into Saturday class with a game second, but most of all stepped away from the obstacles that had proven problematic in her short career.

“She will take a lot from this last run because it was her first time in first grade,” said O’Shea. “You can’t make any mistakes up there. She is a filly that we have high hopes for and we want to get her through the classes so that she will be ready for races throughout the year.

“You have already seen your engine.”

The day ends with Killer Instinct, a stayer on the rise who takes on Mr. Dependable at 1,800 m. She has won four of her last five starts and shows the skill that O’Shea knew was there.

“It only took time. She’ll make up some ground, and this victory on New Year’s Day has given her a lot of confidence, ”he said. “You can just see it. She’ll give Mr. Dependable a little push, but he won’t want to stop because she’ll really find the line. “

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading