“It means a lot”: female soccer players in the Super Bowl ad

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – All eyes will be on the big game between the Chiefs and the 49ers on Super Bowl Sunday, but of course many viewers will also watch the million-dollar commercials.

Among the advertisements, a commercial for the Microsoft Surface tablet, which pays homage to San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers. She will be the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

The commercial also includes a photo of Cleveland Heights senior football players Olivia McKay and India Pulphus. The student athletes said they heard on Thursday that they will appear in the advertisement.

“I found out in the middle of the class that my mother repeatedly texted me,” oh my god, you’re in the Super Bowl commercial, “but I was in the middle of the class, so I couldn’t go crazy or anything, said Olivia McKay.

Olivia and India made the transition from the girl’s football team to football in their final year, a move that required the same determination that led Katie Sowers to the NFL.

“It means a lot because I know there are a lot of younger girls who have said they want to play football now that they have seen us do it, so it makes me proud and happy,” said India Pulphus.

India and Olivia are seen as pioneers at Cleveland Heights High School. Each of them kicked out field goals during the 2019 season.

They hope that young girls will view them in the same way as Katie Sowers.

“As a role model for the younger girls, who are told in the same situation that they cannot do things because they are feminine, you know it feels good,” McKay said.

