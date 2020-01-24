SCOTT BROWN has talked about the shameful nature of the Rugby Park field and why it is still a shame for Scottish football.

It is bad enough that it is on a terrible plastic surface, but Scott Brown focused on the grounds for the terrible work of shortening the field for Celtic’s visit.

The home team made the field much smaller for their game against Celtic, but they had not kept the old lines well hidden – making it look very stupid and shameful for a professional club.

“If you are going to do that, you have to do it right so that it doesn’t look bad on TV or for the fans.” Scott Brown told SunSport.

“There are people in England who watch that game and it makes us look bad.

“We have to try to make the game look as good as possible here, so people are impressed when they come here.

“Their stadium is brilliant and they also have good fans.

“But they have to do the little things that improve the game here.”

Shorter field or not, Celtic won comfortably in the night with a 3-1 win over the Rugby Park side.

On television it was very clear what Killie had done and it made it completely amateurish.

Celtic remained at the top of the competition on Wednesday with their victory and now gets a rare home game in this current part of the competitions before they hit the road.