It looks more and more like GM is releasing an electric lobster

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets it. The film star and former California governor unveiled a converted electric lobster in 2017. Well, long after the gas guzzlers were stopped in 2010, GM could give the Hummer an official electric makeover.

All evidence suggests that General Motors is restarting the Hummer, this time under the GMC brand. The rumors surfaced for the first time last year after Rivian, Ford, and Tesla revealed plans for their own electric trucks and SUVs.

Then GM announced this week that it would spend $ 2.2 billion on its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which only produces electric vehicles. This is the same work that has seen hundreds of layoffs. The EV factory now offers 2,200 jobs. First there is an electric pickup for assembly, followed by the self-driving Cruise Origin. What better place is there to revive the lobster as an electric animal?

If we want to see the new lobster for the first time, watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. An ad with NBA superstar LeBron James is scheduled to air during the soccer game to showcase the new SUV, which has a start date of 2022, according to the Wall Street Journal.

When announcing the plant, GM President Mark Reuss encouraged people to watch the big game. He didn’t mention specific cars by name, but it increases the credibility of rumors that the Hummer is making a comeback.

