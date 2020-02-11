“It looks like we don’t quite have the numbers” – Boyd Barrett of a left-wing government

People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett says it doesn’t look like the left parties in Dáil have the numbers to form a left government.

Now that all 160 seats in the Dáil have been filled, the focus has shifted to the future form of government.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald is starting talks with parties like the Greens and Socialists to form a left-wing coalition.

However, there is no direct or traditional way to a majority government for Sinn Féin, Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin + Greens + Labor + Soc Dems would be 61 seats. If they could come together as a left-wing bloc, could they persuade FF to join a left-wing coalition or C&S? Greater influence on the common government. Still seems far-fetched, but what is not yet at this stage # GE2020

– Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe), February 10, 2020

Solidarity – People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett told Newstalk Breakfast that his group, which brought five TDs back to the Dáil, will meet with other parties in the coming days

He remarked: “There has been an earthquake in relation to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, which now supports significantly less than 50% of the population.

“It is a bad result for the establishment and we are happy that many people have taken this step.

“But if you look at the numbers – as we promoted a leftist government and thought it was possible – I think we probably don’t have the numbers.

“I think there will be discussions among the left parties about what can be done next week, but apparently we don’t quite have the numbers.”

He stressed that he was “very enthusiastic” about the voters’ demand for change – but suggested that the “raw numbers” in the Dáil were not necessarily on their side.

Regarding possible governments, Deputy Boyd Barrett said: “I would imagine that there will be discussions between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about the possibility of forming a government … Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil and possibly the Greens have the numbers for a government.

“I think the priority for us is how we can maintain the momentum of the left and how the left can build an alliance – if we don’t have the right numbers for a left government this time, it’s amazingly close.”

Main picture: Richard Boyd Barrett. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie