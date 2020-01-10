It looks like Iran is ready to bomb its fake aircraft carrier again

Loading...

Iran has a fake aircraft carrier. The ship has been damaged for years, but it appears to be back in action, meaning that it is time for the country’s armed forces to try to sink it again.

Satellite images provided by Planet Labs insiders and first reported by Defense One show that Iran appears to have completed repairs to its false flattop, a painted barge that resembles a U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, or is about to repair it after he damaged it during the target practice in 2015.

Photos show repair work on the Iranian model of an aircraft carrier of the US Navy, complete with replica aircraft. (Planet Labs Inc. via Business Insider)

CNN then reported that Iran first started building a model of a US aircraft carrier in 2014. He cited satellite photos of the work in the port of Bandar Abbas. The purpose of the support construction project was not immediately clear.

According to the CNN report, counter-administrator Ali Fadavi, who was then commanding the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, revealed the position of the replica bearer

“We have been making and sinking replicas of US destroyers, frigates and warships for many years,” he told the Iranian media. “We do the same exercises on aircraft carriers because sinking and destroying US warships is and will be on our agenda.”

In late February of the following year, Iran announced that it was destroying a replica aircraft carrier during the Payambar-e Azam 9 (The Great Prophet 9) War Games in the Persian Gulf, in which U.S. airlines have been routinely used in shows of violence for years would have.

Iranian media claimed the ship was destroyed by missiles launched by “dozens of IRGC speedboats”. The fake flattop was also hit by IRGC cruise and ballistic missiles, the report said.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was recently in the Persian Gulf. (U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur (

The note carrier was not destroyed, but it was damaged. It remained in such a state for years until last autumn, in the midst of growing tensions with the United States, which had dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln and thousands of other troops to the area of ​​responsibility of the U.S. Central Command, Iran was actively working to repair it, to face Iran.

Brig. Defense One reports in October, a month before construction begins. General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force, threatened US bases and airlines.

“Everyone should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers are within 2,000 kilometers of Iran within range of our missiles,” he warned.

Hajizadeh’s forces were recently involved in a missile attack on U.S. forces and coalition forces in Iraq after a U.S. drone attack on top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who was killed.

Defense expert Bryan Clark, a former U.S. Navy officer, told Defense One that the mock-up could be used for major exercises in the spring. He pointed out that Iran could use the fake flattop for cruise missile attacks, small boat attacks and drone attacks.

