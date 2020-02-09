It is time for Hearses to go electric

Image: Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik

Green funerals are becoming quite fashionable these days, with options such as urns growing in trees and biodegradable crates becoming more and more popular. But what about reaching the grave? My modest suggestion is that hearing aids go electric. It really makes sense.

The truth is, I can’t think of a use case better than hearsees for EVs. Certainly, England was at the forefront with their slow, silent electric milk delivery vehicles, milk floats, and that was really a revolutionary back in 1889, but milk is heavy, much heavier than an occupied coffin and the gloomy atmosphere of funeral service is exactly where a virtually silent, smooth moving vehicle without emission.

But there is another reason why we should consider electric vehicles as a funeral: the models we are used to seeing in America as hearsees are no longer there. The goofy Ford Flex-based Lincoln MKT bowed in 2018 and we lost the Cadillac XTS last year. These two cars never looked particularly graceful with elaborate vinyl bodywork and fake landau bars that were already mounted on convex and ugly bodies, but they were suitable for the job because their front-wheel drive layout made adjusting them quite easy.

With fewer mechanics in the way, coachbuilders were able to make the necessary changes to prepare them for work without much effort. Was it as easy as working on Cadillac’s old heavy chassis with chassis on chassis? No, but in terms of modern vehicles, it was probably the best they had to work with among the range of domestic high-end brands.

But with those models gone, it’s time to consider a new basis for funeral cars, and I think they should go electric for several good reasons.

I already mentioned the silence of electric vehicles. Of course the Cadillacs and Lincolns, which have long been the pillars of the funeral industry, have always had a reputation for smooth and calm driving characteristics, but the gearless and immediate torque delivery of electric motors will beat a slow-running V8 or V6 for softness and silence every day . Why stay with the good if you could do better? After all, it is your beloved’s last ride.

Then there is how body bags are used. Traveling from funerals to cemeteries in the neighborhood, hearsees don’t see mileage and the distance that they do see is usually at low speed in funeral processes. Slow moving traffic for short distances? Can you think of a more suitable use for EVs?

Of course I am not the first to think of this idea. A coachbuilder in the Netherlands, now closed, launched a Tesla Model S hearse a few years ago, although the window-sided design would be a bit out of place among the more traditional models we see on this side of the Atlantic. Someone has also built a hearse from a Nissan Leaf, but to be honest it doesn’t look as respectful as I really would like. I’m sure you agree.

But that wasn’t even the first electric hearse. Not long ago. Shortly after those milk floats arrived on the road in Great Britain, the Waverly Carriage Company showed the first almost 109 years ago until the day of 1914 at the Chicago Commerical Automobile Show in Chicago. That was during the first rage of electric vehicles, before internal combustion seized the market and would not let go. More than a century later it seems that we are finally ready to give the electric hearse a new look.

So which EVs am I thinking of? Well, since hearsees are often based on larger luxury cars and with good reason, especially Lincolns and Cadillacs, I think our best bet right now (or at least when production starts) will probably come from Rivian. We could wait for the luxury electric pickup and SUV maker to finally end its partnership with Lincoln, but I think the standard Rivian R1S SUV would be more than suitable to start.

With enough space at the back for a chest, the Rivian will probably be suitable for the task. It can have a higher load floor than an XTS or. MKT-based hearse, but with an extendable drawer like most hearsees are equipped, I am pretty sure that pallbearers can handle the task of moving boxes in and out easily.

Then there is the price point. Rivian says their SUV will cost around $ 60,000. An almost new XTS-based hearse goes for around $ 80,000 with around 10,000 miles on the clock. My feeling is that an EV conversion is not more expensive to buy and is probably much cheaper to own for funeral homes. When the average cost of a funeral is more than $ 10,000, it is not unimportant to keep these costs low.

Although a hearse from Rivian (or Rivian-Lincoln) may not be as exciting as the Jaguar from Harold and Maude, or a hearse that can do donuts, I think it’s an idea worth following. And by the way, maybe a hearse that can do Tank Turn is better than one that can do donuts. Naturally tasteful and respectful.

.