It is not strange to grieve your dead plant. In fact, it makes perfect sense.

Buying a new houseplant is an act of optimism. You may have killed every pothos and peace lily that has ever lived on your windowsill, but this will be different.

This will be the plant that you take good care of, that you water enough, but not too much, that you will stream Mozart and Radiolab for when you leave the house. It will get well. It will be strong. It will have a nice, serious name like George Clooney or Ms. Plant. You will be happy to the end of your life.

So it’s a real shit when this plant hits the bucket.

Mourning for a plant may seem silly. After all, it’s not a pet. it didn’t cuddle with you, played with you, or even deliberately relied on you. But just like a healthy houseplant can have real therapeutic benefits, the death of a houseplant can have real psychological and emotional repercussions, especially considering the connotations of the parents we treated with plant care.

Caring for a plant is often seen as a simple precursor to caring for something “more difficult” like a pet. The plant care community even speaks the language of parenting – for example, take the popular terms “plant baby” and “plant mother” or the wealth of technical terms “plant parents” on websites such as the trendy online plant dealer The Sill. Most people know that caring for a plant is nothing more than caring for a pet – and even less for a child – but caring for plants is seen as an early step in the caregiver’s path.

In some cases, plants even serve as substitutes for pets, whether due to housing regulations or financial barriers, which causes plant parents to invest even more emotional energy in their leafy addicts. “I tried to make (my plants) more like pets and less like plants. They have names, ”a woman named Natasha MarketWatch told a story last year. “I glued a few googly eyes onto their pots. I like to have something to take care of. “

Houseplants b as for personal reasons I’ll die …

– 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔰 (@sailormarspimp) August 3, 2019

At this level of emotional investment (and anthropomorphism), the death of a plant can really sting. If you take into account the wrong pressure from “plant parenting”, the effects can feel downright frightening. In any case, I fell mentally when a plant died unexpectedly: if I can’t take care of a plant, I probably can’t take care of a pet and definitely not a child. Oh my god, I conclude that I’m sweaty in my own brain. I will be a bad parent.

This conclusion is of course not checked. Even if you or I have driven a single fern to death – and maybe we did – it does not mean that we are not suitable for general care. Still, it’s understandable to feel some internal turbulence about a plant’s demise, especially because death is so involved in the ego.

“There is an assumption that caring for a plant should be easy so that the shame can go deep.”

“When it comes to dying plants, it’s usually more about self-criticism of the ability to do things right,” said Marina Resa, a Los Angeles-based psychotherapist who specializes in, among other things, pet bereavement. “There is an assumption that taking care of a plant should be easy so that the shame can go deep, especially when a plant that is said not to be killed dies like a cactus or a succulent,” dies.

If a plant you have owned for a long time dies, the grieving process could become even more difficult, Resa added. After all, this plant “saw” things. It is a living life by your side that offers you beauty and comfort in stressful times. And now, instead of promoting your connection to the natural world – a blessing that is not easy in the digital age – you have dried it out.

Bobby Shultz, a 29-year-old data engineer and bicycle mechanic who lives in Oakland, told me on Twitter DM that there was indeed a “bad parent” debt in his grieving process. “I killed a plant in college that I called Juniper Sera,” he said. “I really felt unsuitable for fatherhood. No kidding.”

I know that feeling. A few winters ago, I returned to my apartment after a devastating breakup and found that my peace lily, which had thrived through four roommates, two apartments, and a busy midsummer train, was dead. It wasn’t just dramatic either – it was tight as if someone had sucked all the moisture out with a straw.

This peace lily looks like he still has a chance, tbh.

Image: Getty Images / Gavin D

The separation I went through felt bad, just like the separation. But when I looked at my once beautiful plant, which now looked like a lump of overcooked spinach, I linked my failed flora to my failed relationship. I was afraid that since I couldn’t maintain these two things, I couldn’t maintain anything – at least not long enough to make it really important. I felt like I had failed on a role that I didn’t even know I had. (Remarkable: women feel a much stronger social pressure to take on a supporting role.)

However, Shultz ‘and my experiences are not universal – not everyone will feel devastated by the loss of a plant. Depending on the circumstances, you may feel angry, angry, or even relieved. After all, grief comes in many forms.

Sophie, a 26-year-old Los Angeles writer, said she was irritated when her plants died, but not with her. She is angry with the plants. “I find myself thinking: After doing everything for you, will you pay me back like that?” She said. “All I need is to go on vacation for you to stop?”

I was afraid that I could not feed anything, at least not long enough to make it really important.

A law student in Boston who asked me not to use his name told me that he still had a grudge against a plant he gave to a friend who died within weeks of the friend not having watered it. “It was as if all the care and attention I had devoted to pondering out was chewed and spat on my face,” he said.

And the sweet relief at the death of a suffering plant has inspired at least one traditional essay. In the Chicago Tribune last year, writer Keri Wiginton described the stress of seeing her plants wither in spite of her best efforts – far from the serene environment she’d expected with a house full of plants.

“After potting my croton and my calathea – and a handful of other botanical beauties – I expected immediate relaxation,” she wrote. “Instead, I felt tense … After a while, I no longer liked how my houseplants felt: annoyed and disappointed in me.”

When she finally let the plants succumb to their various ailments, Wiginton felt much better. “It turned out to be a bad idea to surround myself with visual signs of my inability,” she concluded. Now she likes to take care of plants that grow outdoors on a raised bed, a kind of garden that can often thrive without much help from outside.

Of course, we do not all have access to an elevated garden bed. We also don’t all have access to a green thumb. No matter how you feel about your horticultural endeavors and which strong cultural or personal powers have prompted you to do so, you know that they say nothing comprehensive or irreversible about you.

The harrowing incident with the peace lily did not change my relationship with plant care. I am now the owner of four healthy plants. (A crucial change in my nursing style: I don’t call myself her mother.) Shultz adopted a kitten that is much cuter than a plant and forgot everything about juniper rose. I am sure that since then the law student has given better friends better-received gifts. We can try all the plants again if we want to, and if we don’t want to, that’s fine. There are other ways to brighten up apartments – amateur flower patterns, someone?

For me, the process of plant mourning was an urgently needed warning to treat myself gently and not to turn every setback into a referendum on my ability to succeed. “Ask yourself what importance you attach to the death of this plant and whether it is fair,” said Resa, the therapist. “What does killing a plant say about you? If you ask yourself these words, you will probably find that you are far too critical of yourself.”