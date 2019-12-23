It is never too late for these technical gifts for children recommended by parents

Loading...

Oh oh! You have done all your Christmas shopping for your children, but you have forgotten the other children in your family until today. Or maybe you are looking for a few extreme-to-the-last-last gifts to add a few more things for your children under your tree. I've been there all the way – maybe even today. These recommendations can help throughout the year.

Batteries and extra chargers 🔌

Be the hero your family deserves. Go to your nearest store and buy some batteries. Many batteries: AA, AAA, those weird 9V batteries, maybe even reliable rechargeable batteries. We've all had the "batteries not included" experience, but it is preventable. If it is too late now, take the next year.

That includes the basics. Next: spare chargers. Keeping track of one charger is difficult enough when you are an adult. Imagine how difficult it is to maintain a working charger when you are a child! And let's face it: children are cheeky about charging cables – not unlike many adults.

Our family can never have enough spare USB chargers, Lightning cables, micro USB cables and now USB-C chargers and cables.

It also doesn't hurt to have a special charger for everyone in the family. This RAVPower 60 W 5-port USB charger that we keep in the family room is powerful enough to charge the iPods and iPads of my two children.

Protect those screens 💔

Sometimes I am brave enough to use my iPhone and iPad without a case, but I cover all sides of my children's devices as they come out of the box.

My daughter has the entry-level iPad from 2019. We keep tempered glass screen protectors nearby: one on the iPad and a spare for when it comes to the iPad not having to tolerate it.

We also use Apple & # 39; s Smart Keyboard Cover on its 10.2-inch iPad. It is the same one that works with the latest 10.5-inch iPad. It is a handy standard for watching videos & video calls and it turns her iPad into a full computer when she needs it.

Finding the right protective cover can be difficult with this iPad configuration, however, because the cover clicks magnetically on the side. There is also the Smart Connector for transferring information without batteries or Bluetooth.

OtterBox Symmetry for iPad 7 has been designed with this in mind.

First, it is a protective, transparent case that shows off the iPad color while keeping the back and sides covered. The front is also somewhat protected thanks to the bulge around the edges that prevents the display from touching a surface when it is flat.

Then there is the removable spider. If you are not using the Smart Keyboard Cover or Smart Cover, you can use the optional back insert to complete the enclosure. Because the spine is removable, you can remove it if necessary so that the case is compatible with Apple's keyboard cover.

It even has a stretchable bond with the first-generation Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon. Both stylus is a great combination for the latest iPad, although Logitech & # 39; s version with the same technology in it is best for younger children.

For my soon to be younger who has inherited an older iPad mini, our family prefers an even more protective solution: this convertible handle / stand. There are also a few 2019 iPod touchs in our house. For that we use a budget-friendly 360-degree coverage with a clear back to display the color of the iPod.

Apple Store is the best toy store 🧸

Technical parents like me like to see their children learn how to master computers as if it is second nature, and ultimately go beyond what we know and understand. We also love acting life through our children and experience the great technical toys that did not exist when we were their age.

That is why the Apple Store is one of my favorite toy stores. Not only for the cool iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Macs. Apple's online stores and stores contain a large catalog of toys and games with a technical focus. Find out for yourself at apple.com/shop/accessories/all-accessories/toys-games.

From Disney Frozen 2 and Star Wars Kano coding sets to educational DJI drones and Osmo creative game kits, the Apple Store offers many great ways to do more with iPads and iPods, in addition to viewing video & # 39; s.

This year we also try the UBTECH Jimu Robot MeeBot 2.0 app-enabled building and coding STEM kit.

Building on the success of its best-selling JIMU Robot: MeeBot Kit, UBTECH Robotics, a world leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, today announced the newly updated JIMU Robot: MeeBot 2.0 Kit. A buildable, codable robot known for its popular dance skills, MeeBot 2.0 Kit adds new technologies for even more coding potential to make STEM learning and robotics more fun and accessible than ever.

MeeBot 2.0 Kit is part of the JIMU Robot line from UBTECH, an award-winning robot-built building system for children 8 years and older. JIMU Robot involves children in the basic principles of STEM and gives them essential skills for a better future of success while having fun and expanding their creativity.

We have tried iPad-controlled coding robots with other children in the family before, and this year our daughter is finally old enough to face the challenge. Look for a review about the holidays. UBTECH also makes bots with a dragon and unicorn theme for building and coding.

For younger children aged 3-6, check out the Fisher-Price Code & # 39; n Learn Kinderbot – no iPad required.

Even more 🚂

There is another category of gifts and toys that is not obvious to parents, but children will soon tell you about: child-friendly versions of technology for adults or older children.

VTech makes a really nice smartwatch with games, a voice changer and even a camera that can be their Apple Watch. For younger children, look at the PAW Patrol leather watch from VTech. The two and three year olds had the & # 39; Apple Watch & # 39; for Christmas.

Regular readers will know what my special preference for the Apple Watch and sports is, and that is something that has clearly rubbed my own children. As for the training section, our family loves the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Smart Cycle. It works with racing apps on the iPad or Apple TV via Bluetooth, and children can train to improve their game.

Do you have your own favorite technical gifts for children? Share your top choices in the comments!

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA [/ embed]