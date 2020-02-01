It is high time that we turned domestic terrorism into a crime in the US.

There is no such thing as a domestic terrorist in this country. Why? Because no matter how many people you kill, maim or even blow up, you cannot be prosecuted for domestic terrorism in the US.

Although the 2001 Patriot Act extended the definition of terrorism to “domestic terrorism,” it did not make it a crime to be a domestic terrorist. The law has expanded the ways in which the government can try to obtain information about potential terrorists with domestic ties, but it has stopped criminalizing actual acts of terrorism on our soil.

It is clear that American citizens have committed domestic terror against those on our soil. With the exception of 9/11, the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil have been by Americans, with the bombing in Oklahoma City being the deadliest. But even Timothy McVeigh was not seen as a domestic terrorist in the eyes of the law.

And yet we know that the threat of domestic terrorism is growing. In the years since 9/11, the FBI has constantly warned of the escalating threat of, in their words, “increasingly radicalized individuals” who “commit violent criminal acts to promote ideological goals arising from domestic influences such as racial prejudice and anti government sentiment. “The FBI says these homegrown individuals are” a current and ongoing threat of violence and economic harm to the United States. “

We are a nation full of memories of the “success” of these radicalized individuals. The 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a white supremacist killed one and was wounded 19 after driving his car by a crowd of people protesting a neo-Nazi rally, was labeled as “domestic terrorism” by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “.

The acts of violence were accused of assault and murder. So why would you tackle a domestic indictment of terrorism?

First, because the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies that maintain information about potentially radicalized individuals do not share this information with national, local, and tribal jurisdictions before they commit acts of terrorism. The federal agencies do not hide the ball because they want to be fraudulent, but because there is no law against domestic terrorism.

Secondly, every prosecutor who is worthy of her salt wants the full package of charges at her disposal when she tries to obtain information from a suspect. In those important hours after the arrest, a public prosecutor wants to be able to confront a suspect with the real threat that he or she will encounter multiple counts of domestic terrorism. In some cases, that threat may cause a suspect to provide information about a co-conspirator or other planned attacks in the hope that those accusations will be taken off the table.

Both the House and the Senate have proposed bills that would require the FBI and other federal agencies to share information with state and local officials about potential domestic terrorist threats. But those accounts are not law, meaning that our local and national law enforcement officers do not have national access to the FBI database of these so-called radicalized persons.

We’ve stranded our state and local law enforcement officers without the potentially vital information they need to lead the way in catching – I will call it – a domestic terrorist before he strikes!

“The Unabomber was not accused of domestic terrorism. There was no such charge in 1996. And it does not exist today.”

It is not as if domestic terrorism is new in this country. Ted Kaczynski is known as the Unabomber and was possibly one of the first. Locked up in a Montana cabin, Kaczynski devised a campaign of random terror, killing people and mutilating them with bombs sent in non-traceable packages. Hundreds of investigators waved for years in what felt like an endless and fruitless search for the suspect. It was only after two decades, when his “Manifesto” was published, that Kaczynski was finally caught.

The idea that we would not call Kaczynski a domestic terrorist today is incomprehensible to me. Kaczynski was a retired prodigy with a twisted worldview who methodically killed people with interstate means. His goal was to disrupt the government – killing people was just the necessary collateral.

But even the Unabomber was not accused of domestic terrorism. There was no such levy in 1996. And that doesn’t exist today.

The failure of communication between local and federal law enforcement is generally accepted as one of the main reasons why the Unabomber could not avoid a catch for almost two decades.

In 2020, we still have no law against domestic terrorism legislation and no mandatory communication between federal and local law enforcement agencies about potential domestic terrorists. After brutal attacks on Jewish people in New York, Governor Mario Cuomo is ready to be the first governor to insist on a domestic terrorism law, prosecuting domestic terrorists who want to cause mass damage, mass violence and fear of race, color or credo. New York must act quickly to adopt such legislation, and we must encourage other states to follow this example quickly.

“Radicalized individuals” have become a lot more sophisticated since the days of the Unabomber. We must begin by catching up on information between all law enforcement agencies and by adopting state and federal laws to call these people what they are: domestic terrorists.

Lis Wiehl is the author of the Hunting series. The second book in the series, Hunting the Unabomber, will be published in April by Thomas Nelson Books, a division of HarperCollins.

