It is fortunate to have the support of team management: Bhuvi due to injury

Senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar feels that coming back from injury is a challenge but if the team members support, the road will be smooth.

Bhubaneswar’s career has been ruined by injuries, the last one being surgery for a sports hernia, which was canceled in the South Africa ODI and he is set to return.

Before that, he suffered a groin injury during a tour of the West Indies last year.

“You always need the support of the management and the team. I’m lucky to have the support of the management,” Bhubaneswar Sunrisers Hyderabad team-mate David Warner, who has played 21 Tests and 114 ODIs in addition to 43 T2Os, told Instagram on Instagram.

Playing three formats as a fast builder can sometimes make it difficult to maintain the best fitness possible.

Becoming a fast bearer is tough, especially when you play all three formats. It can be difficult at times. Injury is something that is always associated with fast people, ”he said.

The hardest part is getting back to the rhythm before the injury.

“But what’s more difficult is getting back to the same rhythm that you were. Especially in India where there are so many players, so many first class teams and so many talented players, they are always ready to play.

“So when you come back, you have things like that that you should be in the same rhythm as you were before, so it’s hard,” he explained.

