“It is completely empty”: Coronavirus Anxiety takes toll from companies in Chinatown

If you happened to be wandering past the New Golden Gate Seafood restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown this week, you might have been confronted with the worst sound you can hear in the hospitality industry: silence.

No customer was in sight on a recent weeknight. The only movement in the dining room came from the lobsters crawling against the wall in a tank.

“After the Chinese New Year we are normally very busy,” says May Deng, the restaurant’s cashier. “At the moment there must be at least five tables.”

But instead Deng walked through a dining room where only one server sat at a table, his head shrank in his arms, apparently asleep.

“There are no customers, so there is no work to be done,” Deng said.

Other entrepreneurs in Chinatown said they experience the same thing. The outbreak of the new corona virus that continues to spread in China is starting to have an economic impact here. After news last week that a man from Boston who had recently traveled from Wuhan was China’s first confirmed case of corona virus, the normal flow of customers has evaporated.

“It’s completely empty,” says Xuehua Gong, co-owner of Gourmet Dumpling House, one of the many restaurants along Beach Street in Chinatown. “We still have business, but compared to the past it has really fallen a lot.”

Across the street from the restaurant and the Great Taste bakery, owner Steven Chen has also noticed a major delay. Chen, who leads the Chinatown Business Association, said that local entrepreneurs are keen.

“People are worried,” Chen said. “If I don’t have a business, I have to fire some employees, right? If I don’t have a business, I can’t pay rent.”

The sudden decline in customers is an ominous echo of 2003, when another coronavirus known as SARS broke out in Asia. As a result, Chen said, many people no longer came to Chinatown. Only when Mayor Tom Menino toured the neighborhood did the public begin to return.

This time, a similar operation may be needed to bring people back, Chen said, because many seem scared. He pointed to the increasing use of face masks in public.

“I don’t like seeing all these people wearing masks in the city,” he said. “Because then you think it’s not safe. You scare people. “

The Chinatown gate. (Adrian Ma / WBUR)

Face masks, which are difficult for some local pharmacies to keep in stock, are not necessary, according to Doctor Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, to prevent the wearer from contracting an airway disorder.

“There has been much fear of the new corona virus, and we need to be aware of these fears and not let them get the best of us,” she said, adding that the risk of catching the new corona virus is just as low in Chinatown as it is elsewhere in the city.

The flu, Lo emphasized, is a much greater concern.

Currently, only about a dozen cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US, including those in Massachusetts. According to state health officials, the patient is isolated at home and heals well. In contrast, there have been thousands of cases of flu in Massachusetts in the last four months. And nationally, the federal Centers for Disease Control estimate that there have been more than 10,000 deaths since October.

May Deng, the cashier at New Golden Gate in Chinatown, hopes that customers will get the message.

“I hope everyone can come back to eat,” Deng said, looking at the empty dining room. “It is now a very difficult, very difficult time.”