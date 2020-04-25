It is a power line ahead of the 2020-21 season

SEC basics are due to rise again after coming one year in 2019-20. The league will have talented talent, welcoming 5 of the top 10 recruiting classes next season. Here’s a preview of ’20 -21.

SEC basics have been steadily increasing over the past few seasons but have declined slightly in 2019-20, at least compared to recent history. Before the end of the season, the SEC was likely to be just a four-game league but disappointed when compared to 7 and 8 in the last two years.

Kentucky has won regular-season titles, and with Auburn, it has proven to be a solid success in the NCAA Tournament. Florida and LSU may be closing in on the bid but not enough to meet their expectations.

In addition to its four teams, Mississippi State is arguably the bubble team that had the best ability to earn points in a good showing in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas are the most exposed.

Next year should be a boon, however, for the SEC. The league is deep with high level coaches. Many of them were hired last year and are expected to step up their programs, such as Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Eric Musselman (Arkansas), Nate Oats (Alabama), and Jerry Stackhouse (Vanderbilt).

Then there is the miner, who is more competitive than ever. It is well known that the SEC program is filling the top of the football game’s annual earnings rankings. Needless to say, the league now boasts a 2020 baseball class that ranks in the top 7 according to 247.

This growing talent with a few impressive returns and the introduction of several top-notch announcements has made the SEC one of the country’s deepest and most competitive rivals for the 2020-21 season. . I can see the SEC being anywhere between 6-8 bids to the NCAA Tournament next season.

There is still a ton of movement coming between the transfer and the intervention as well as some waiting for the NBA decision, but what better time to get off the power line first? Here’s a preview of how the SEC might fare next year.