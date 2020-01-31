It is a good night from Celtic

The Scottish deadline closes at noon, but Ronnie Charters has been notified by someone at Celtic that there will be no signings tonight.

The business of Celtic in this transfer window is ready. Klimala and Sorro’s arrivals in January @ STVSport for the last few minutes of the window

The day started promising with reports in London about a deal for Victor a Wanyama. Around noon that was shot down by all Scottish Journos informed.

Since then, we have been treated to rumors after rumors as Celtic apparently tries to mix up to make deals.

Celtic may be in a good position right now, but because we have the highest-paid CEO in the UK, we don’t look half as an amateur outfit during transfer windows.

The club has always famously never built from a position of strength and to not drive home their financial benefit to help us in our search for nine in a row is quite indefensible. Yet we will still be defending the board here. Nine in a row is still in our hands, but how a supporter could claim that bringing some experience or quality this window would not have helped us on the road is ridiculous.

We hope that the two boys who entered can do the business.