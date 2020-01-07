It is 2020: on how many PCs does Windows 7 still run?

Loading...

Microsoft has said for years that its customer base includes 1.5 billion Windows users. Among experts and analysts, this number is often treated as authoritative and accurate. It is not.

Rather, it is an ambitious rhetoric, evoked when Microsoft’s senior management wants to emphasize the huge size of the Windows customer base to motivate its staff or grow its partners. The invocation of Satya Nadella at a Windows 10 event in January 2016 is a perfect example of the genre:

The fact that there are 1.5 billion Windows users is incredible and humiliating. It is a responsibility that nobody takes lightly at Microsoft.

I believe that the number of 1.5 billion has fallen considerably in recent years. Here, let me show you.

The emergence of Windows 10

It is not surprising that Microsoft managers have focused on the growth of their Windows 10 installation base and that they have reported steady growth over the past five years. The company can be extremely confident in that statistic thanks to the update and telemetry components that are built into every copy of Windows 10. (As my colleague Mary Jo Foley regularly notes, the “monthly active devices” of Microsoft in contact counts been with Microsoft servers in the past 28 days.)

These statements are also material representations of a listed company, so they have been vetted by lawyers and are probably accurate. Giving a material misrepresentation about the performance of a core business unit is the kind of thing that overcomes the wrath of regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

From September 24, 2019, Microsoft officials said more than 900 million active devices were using Windows 10. That number includes 40-50 million Xbox One consoles, an insignificant number of HoloLens and Surface Hub devices and a rapidly shrinking population of Windows phones. After these changes, let’s call it 850 million Windows 10 PCs.

That number has increased by about 100 million every six months and usage statistics that I have reviewed show that the pace is rising slightly as the Windows 7 deadline approaches. Given these trends, it is reasonable to predict that the number of active Windows 10 devices will be towards the end of the first calendar quarter of 2020.

But how does that number relate to the currently installed Windows base? After looking at all available data, I am convinced that the current installed base of Windows PCs as we move to 2020 has dropped significantly since the peak and is probably close to 1.2 billion today.

Erosion of the Windows installed base

Ten years ago, when the PC era was in full swing, Microsoft managers regularly shared the company’s estimates of how many Windows PCs were in use worldwide.

For example, then CEO Steve Ballmer told financial analysts in mid-2007 that the Windows installation was approaching nearly 1 billion and that the company expected to exceed that threshold by mid-2008.

The reported number of Windows users increased to 1.25 billion at the end of 2011 and had risen again to 1.5 billion at the end of 2014. Five years later, that public number has not increased, and executives rarely call it. In short, if you are looking for the high water figure in the PC era, 2014 is a pretty good place to get zero.

Every bit of available data since that time says the Windows base has declined, although probably not as steep as it grew in its heyday. An obvious deduction from that number in 2015 is the population of around 70 million Windows phones, almost all of which have long been retired or replaced.

Companies are usually in PC replacement mode and often use hardware upgrades as an excuse to migrate PCs to a new operating system. One of the largest replacement cycles in corporate PCs in recent memory is now taking place because companies and government agencies are migrating their employees from older Windows versions (usually Windows 7) to Windows 10.

Some old machines are retired and not replaced, especially in the consumer area. Enthusiasts who used to have multiple PCs now only have one or two. In consumer households, smartphones and tablets now perform most computer tasks. Outdated PCs, if they are replaced at all, are likely to be replaced by iPads and Macs (and perhaps even Chromebooks) instead of a Windows PC from Dell, HP, Lenovo or Microsoft.

How do you measure shrinkage in the PC population? One way is to look at PC sales based on the average useful life of the current population. For this estimate, I assume that 95% of the PCs sold seven years ago are no longer actively used. According to Gartner estimates, OEMs shipped 351 million PCs in 2012. Seven years later, at the end of 2019, Gartner’s estimates of PC shipments for the four quarters totaled less than 260 million for the year. If we allow some of those old PCs to still be working, that is a gap of around 75 million PCs that fall from the installed base.

The figures are comparable with a year earlier: in 2011 the PC industry supplied 353 million PCs; seven years later, in 2018, the total was less than 260 million.

In the five years since Microsoft reached its peak of 1.5 billion customers, I think it is reasonable, even conservative, to assume that the global PC population has shrunk by around 60 million each year, which means that there are probably no more more than 1.2 billion Windows PCs are in use worldwide.

How many Windows 7 holdings are there?

If my estimates are correct – 1.2 billion Windows PCs worldwide, of which 1 billion with Windows 10 – then by mid-2020, Microsoft will have successfully migrated more than 80% of its active customers to Windows 10. About 200 million PCs worldwide will still run older Windows versions, usually Windows 7.

That estimate corresponds well with the latest real-time traffic reports available through the US government’s Digital Analytics program, which is the world’s largest credible source that reports up-to-date, unfiltered web traffic analyzes. The dataset includes nearly 700 million visits from Windows devices to a broad mix of sites for the six-week period ending December 14; the list contains sites that attract non-business visitors, including the National Weather Service and NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day; destinations designed for individuals who do business with the government (for example, passport applications and social security claims); and sites such as the National Science Foundation and Centers for Disease Control, which serve businesses and educational institutions. It also includes visits to very popular sites that cross different population lines, such as the United States Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

This is what the mix looked like:

Based on the website traffic of the US government, almost 1 in 5 visitors who use PCs use Windows 7.

Data from the American Digital Analytics program

Do those figures fit in perfectly with the Windows-installed base in general? Of course nobody knows for sure, but I suspect that any differences are small, probably no more than a few percentage points.

In the meantime, I still see people quoting data from NetMarketShare and StatCounter Global Stats. I addressed my reasons for skepticism about these data sources almost three years ago, in January 2017, and nothing I have seen lately has led me to change my mind. Before November 2019, StatCounter GS shows the split of Windows 10 / Windows 7 at 64.7% and 27.4%, while the (normalized) figures of NetMarketShare show the use of Windows 10 at 62% with Windows 7 at 31.2 %.

The only way that both numbers would be consistent with Microsoft’s reported base of 850-900 million active Windows 10 PCs is if the global base of Windows PCs would be nearly 1.4 billion. A much more likely explanation is that botnets occur while Windows 7 PCs skew the results. That is a constant problem for both sites, which are powered by advertising networks.

For example, NetMarketShare notes that 76% of sites in the population “participate in pay-per-click programs to generate traffic to their sites.” That is a powerful motive for scammers to correct the statistics. On the About page, NetMarketShare recognizes that the reality: “bots and fraudulent traffic are responsible for a large and growing percentage of web traffic”, and the only question is what percentage of the fake clicks can evade these anti-fraud measures.

Regardless of which songs you find most credible, the inescapable reality is that by the middle of 2020, hundreds of millions of PCs will be running an unsupported version of Windows. That is a huge target for online crooks and a challenge for anyone who is concerned about the health of the PC ecosystem.