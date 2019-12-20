"It gets desperate": Mayor calls B.C. Government wants to end island forest strike

Loading...

The Mayor of Port McNeill, BC, says the intervention of the provincial government is the only way to end the month-long strike that affects Vancouver Island's forestry.

The mediated discussions between Western Forest Products (WFP) and the United Steelworkers (USW) failed again on Tuesday.

Secretary of Labor Harry Bains has since met with both sides in the dispute, but continues to express hope that despite multiple slumps in the negotiations, agreement can be reached through collective bargaining.

"We know that the best collective agreements come from negotiating at the negotiating table," Bains wrote Thursday in a letter to Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom.

"We need to sign this agreement so that everyone can get back to work and support the BC forest and forestry sector."

Wickstrom says the letter proves that Bains has no intention of entering the dispute, which is a big mistake.

"This statement doesn't give much hope," she said.

"Having a mediator there made no difference. Neither side seems to have the power to change this. The government is the only one with the power to change this situation."

The penultimate feeling does not fill me with the hope that speaking with both sides will help a lot. It's been six months. How long can we / they talk to each other? #bcpoli https://t.co/2dh9hPRCfB

– Gaby Wickstrom (@GabyWickstrom) December 19, 2019

Bains' letter was sent in response to a letter Wickstrom sent to the province in November requesting the appointment of an Industrial Inquiry Commission to promote conditions that could lead to an agreement.

After the legislature withdrew for the holidays, Wickstrom says the province has to find another way to intervene quickly, especially if the two sides have reached a dead end.

"It was taking so long, you can't tell me it's no longer personal," she said. "(The chief negotiators) must come out of this room and go through the churches and look into the eyes of the people who are fighting."

Wickstrom spent Thursday in her town at a meeting between forest contractors, Forestry Secretary Doug Donaldson and North Island MLA Claire Trevena, who also held a similar meeting in Port Hardy on the same day.

Crowded with people, Ministers @DonaldsonDoug and MLA @clairetrevena are waiting for a meeting to discuss the USW / WFP strike and other forest related issues. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/TEnLA29xF1

– Gaby Wickstrom (@GabyWickstrom) December 19, 2019

The meeting in Port McNeill was "highly emotional," said Wickstrom. Several workers and their spouses spoke about the effects of the strike on them while asking the province to act.

"A spouse said his husband didn't want to get out of bed because he was too depressed and couldn't take care of his family," she said.

"Will it mean someone's life at the end of the day? I don't know. I really don't know. It gets desperate."

Around 3,000 unionized entrepreneurs and workers have almost six months off due to the dispute.

Families have asked openly how they can make ends meet, especially when Christmas is just around the corner.

Volunteers stuffed hundreds of food baskets for affected workers this week, and distributed free turkeys outside of the Port Hardy meeting.

The strike also affected local businesses that saw customers decline who can no longer afford to shop. Wickstrom said a restaurant recently fired everyone but one employee.

In a statement after Thursday's meetings, Donaldson told contractors that the province was working on short-term financial aid packages for those whose equipment was bought back or who were about to go bankrupt.

CONTINUE READING:

"We understand how urgent this situation is for people and are working to get it started as soon as possible in January," said the minister. "We also talk to the federal government about what help it can provide for forestry workers and contractors."

But Wickstrom said contractors had made it clear to Donaldson and Trevena that they needed a long-term solution.

"They don't want a handout, they want to work again," she said.

Neither the union nor the WFP replied to comments on Thursday. No new talks are planned.

Wickstrom said she wanted mediator Vince Ready, whom she had previously praised for his work, to write a report with recommendations that the union could vote to end the months of torture.

"This last time he said he had made a last effort to see if he could help them reach an agreement," she said. "I want to find out whether it is the last trench before Christmas or the last trench period.

"Nobody gets everything they want. How can you be as happy as possible? Both sides have to find out. "

